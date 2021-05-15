31 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore, including 19 in the community, Health News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – There were 31 new cases of coronavirus, including 19 in the community as of noon on Saturday (May 15th), the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Of the community cases, two are currently unrelated.

There were also 12 imported cases which were placed on home notices upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

Of these, seven are Singaporeans or returnees.

The new cases bring Singapore’s total to 61,536. More details will be announced Saturday night.

On Friday, the MoH said five elementary school students tested positive for the coronavirus after attending classes run by an infected school teacher at Learning Point – an enrichment center located at the Parkway Center.

They are two boys aged seven and nine going to St. Stephen’s School, a nine-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy from Kong Hwa School, and a nine-year-old boy attending St. Andrew’s High School.

Their teacher is a 50-year-old woman, who was confirmed to have the infection on Wednesday.

The five children were among 24 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the community reported by the MoH on Friday.

They make up a new group – one of two reported on Friday.

The other new group surfaced after a fully vaccinated employee at Unity Pharmacy tested positive.

His infection has been linked to that of an operating theater nurse at Sengkang General Hospital.

This group currently has three patients, the last of whom is a seven-year-old student at Yio Chu Kang Elementary School.

Singapore now has 13 active groups.

Thirteen of the other community cases have been linked to the Changi Airport group, bringing the total number of patients in it to 59. Of these, six are airport staff employed at Terminals 1 and 3.

They are a 27-year-old working in a retail store in Terminal 3; a 29-year-old working as an IT support engineer at Terminal 1; two Certis employees aged 28 and 67; and two officers of the Immigration Authority and Checkpoints aged 51 and 57 years.

The other seven are patient group contacts.

They contain two cleaners in Kopitiam Sengkang Square; another cleaner at Robinson 77 in Central Business District; a principal of a language school; a retail staff member in Ngee Ann City; an administrative worker in the Ministry of Labor; and a 91-year-old housewife.

The last patient connected to the community is an 88-year-old man who was held in the 9D ward of Tan Tock Seng Hospital. His infection brings the number in that group to 45.

He had been in Ward 9D since April 19 and was transferred to the National Center for Infectious Diseases on April 29. He has been tested for the virus every day since May 2, testing negative until Wednesday.

Among community patients, 16 had already been placed in quarantine, the MoH said.

Four of the 24 community cases are currently unrelated. They are a 39-year-old Sats Food Services worker housed in Changi Prison; a 22-year-old chef at the Wok Hey Mall in White Sands; a 70-year-old retired woman; and a 48-year-old GrabFood distribution worker.

Another 28 cases were imported who were placed on notice of stay at home upon arrival in Singapore, the MoH said. Of these, 19 are returning to Singapore or permanent residents.

The MoH said the number of new cases in the community has increased from 43 cases two weeks ago to 91 over the past week. The number of unrelated cases in the community within a week has also increased from nine to 16 during the same period.

With 18 patients released on Friday, 61,032 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 180 patients remain in hospital, including three in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 247 are recovering in community settings.

Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 that have tested positive have died from other causes.