



GUWAHATI, May 15: Days after Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s new prime minister, called on militant outfits to avoid violence and join the mainstream, the Asom-Independent United Liberation Front (ULFA) ) on Saturday announced a three-month unilateral ceasefire with immediate effect. ULFA-I, led by self-proclaimed commander-in-chief Paresh Barua, said in a statement that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cover-up had “unilaterally suspended all types of military operations in Assam for three months by May 15 ”. The statement, in Assamese, also claimed that security forces had drawn up a clandestine plan to malign ULFA-I. This is the second time since 2006 that a ban on anti-gossip has been declared a unilateral ceasefire in the country. The ULFA announcement came five days after Assam Himanta Prime Minister Biswa Sarma called on ULFA supreme leader Barua and other extremist outfits to step forward for peace talks. After taking the oath of office as Assam’s 15th Prime Minister, Sarma on Monday urged ULFA led by Paresh Barua and other militant groups to avoid the path of violence and join the mainstream. “Through negotiations and talks, all problems are expected to be resolved. “Murders and kidnappings make the situation more complicated,” he said. Sarma said on Thursday that the state government is taking all possible steps to rescue ONGC engineer Ritul Saikia from the illegal ULFA-I captivity. Sarma, who also holds the household wallet, met with Saikia’s wife and younger brother during his visit to Majuli on Thursday. ULFA on April 21 had abducted three engineers from the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation from a drilling site in Lakwa in the Sibsagar district of eastern Assam. The army, along with Assam Rifles troops rescued two hostages from captivity after a fierce meeting with the militants on the night of April 23, but Saikia (the third engineer) is still missing. Against the illegal speech ULFA-I had recently released the radio operator Ram Kumar, a resident of Bihar, and the drilling supervisor Pranab Kumar Gogoi of Sivasagar district, more than 100 days after the two employees of the private oil and gas exploration company with Delhi-based Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Ltd. was hijacked by Arunachal Pradesh last year. Seeking a sovereign Assam, the ULFA was formed in 1979 and has since carried out uprisings in the northeastern state. In 2011, another ULFA faction, under Arabinda Rajkhowa, had announced a unilateral ceasefire for political negotiations and joined the peace process, but the move was strongly opposed by Paresh Barua.

