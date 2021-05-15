New dinosaur found in Mexico was ‘very communicative’



Tlatolophus galorum. Credit: Luis V. Rey / Cretaceous Research (2021) DOI: 10.1016 / j.cretres.2021.104884

A new dinosaur species identified by Mexican paleontologists is believed to have been “highly communicative” and used low-frequency sounds like elephants to talk to each other, a researcher said Friday. The specimen, which is called Tlatolophus galorum, is thought to have died about 72 million years ago in what is now the northern Mexican state of Coahuila. After first discovering the tail, paleontologists said they later found most of its skull, a 1.32-meter (4.3-foot) bone cavity ridge through which it communicated, as well as bones such as the femur and shoulders. “We are calculating the size, which can be between eight meters and 12 meters long because only the tail is about six meters,” said paleobiologist Angel Alejandro Ramirez. “We believe these dinosaurs were very communicative. They even produced and perceived low-frequency sounds like those made by elephants, which travel several kilometers and are invisible to humans,” Ramirez added. These “peaceful but talkative” dinosaurs could also have the ability to emit loud sounds to scare away predators, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said on Thursday. announced the discovery. Mexican researchers think the crest of Tlatolophus galorum may have been red. “We believe that these dinosaurs, like modern birds, saw in color, and so these ridge-like structures were probably brightly colored. They could have been completely red, or multicolored, spotted,” Ramirez said. The discovery is still under investigation, but research on ancient reptiles has already been published in the scientific journal Cretaceous Research, according to INAH. “It’s an extraordinary case in Mexican paleontology,” she said. “Very auspicious events had to happen millions of years ago, when Coahuila was a tropical region, to be preserved in the conditions in which it was found.” The name Tlatolophus is derived from tlahtolli meaning words in the native Nahuatl language and lophus, meaning crest in Greek, the researchers said. New giant species of dinosaurs discovered in Chile More information:

ngel A. Ramrez-Velasco etj. Tlatolophus galorum, genus. et sp. nov., a parasaurolofini dinosaur from the upper campaign of the Cerro del Pueblo formation, Coahuila, northern Mexico, Cretaceous Research (2021) ngel A. Ramrez-Velasco etj. Tlatolophus galorum, genus. et sp. nov., a parasaurolofini dinosaur from the upper campaign of the Cerro del Pueblo formation, Coahuila, northern Mexico,(2021) DOI: 10.1016 / j.cretres.2021.104884







