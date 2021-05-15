COVID-19 The situation in India remains extremely worrying: WHO Director-General | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General (WHO / leaflet through Xinhua / IANS) The COVID-19 situation in India remains extremely worrying, with some states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said at a conference that the WHO is responding and has sent thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field hospitals, masks and other medical equipment. “And we thank all the stakeholders who are supporting India,” he said. “COVID-19 has already cost more than 3.3 million lives and we are on track for the second year of this pandemic to be much more deadly than the first,” Tedros said. However, it is not just India that has urgent needs, he added. Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Egypt are just a few of the countries that deal with culmination in cases and hospitalizations. He added that the fact that so many are not yet protected is a sad reflection of the gross distortion of vaccine access across the globe. “In January, I talked about the possible unfolding of a moral catastrophe. Unfortunately, we are now seeing this game. In a handful of rich countries, which bought most of the supply of vaccines, the risk groups lower are now being vaccinated, “he said. “I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but now I urge them to review and donate COVAX vaccines instead,” the WHO said. “Because in low- and middle-income countries, the supply of vaccines has not been enough to immunize even health and care workers, and hospitals are flooded with people in urgent need of rescue care. “Currently, only 0.3 per cent of the supply of vaccines is going to low-income countries,” he added. ** The above article was published by a wireless agency with minimal modifications to the title and text.

