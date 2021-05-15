Rainfall exposes shallow mass graves along Ganga like COVID-19 fury

New Delhi: The second devastating wave of the coronavirus pandemic is slowly turning into a horror story in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh.

Days after Bihars Buxar district authorities said at least 71 bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims from the neighboring eastern UP were left on the banks of the Ganga River in the downstream Chausa village, several English and Indian dailies reported that over 2,000 dead bodies in various districts of the UP it was discovered that they had been hastily buried or abandoned along the banks of the Ganga.

Similar grim views were recorded in the Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Unnao, Ghazipur, Kannauj and Ballia regions reported to be worst affected by the pandemic. According to a report from the Hindi daily Dainik bhaskar, more than 900 bodies were buried along the river in Unnao last week alone. He limited the numbers to 350 in Kannauj, 400 in Kanpur and 280 in Ghazipur, although he reported that such deaths were being shot in various districts of central and eastern UP.

When Indian Express interviewed family members of some of the victims, they found that they either did not have sufficient financial resources or felt stigmatized to offer respectful celebrations to the dead.

In Unnao, at least 200 such lifeless bodies were stripped off by moving sand along the Ganga following heavy rainfall this week. In Ghaziabad, at least five unsolved bodies were found on the Gehmar ghat in Ghazipur after their burial pits barely three meters were left by the river. Many lifeless bodies, possibly abandoned, were also found swimming in the river.

It was a sight I had never seen before. We used boats to pull the bodies ashore. All the air was filled with the stench of death. Gangaji returns here to Gahmar, so the bodies flowing downstream pile up here. There could not be less than 80 bodies, Kamla Devi Dom told a daily cream worker on the ground.

Times Hindustan reported that hundreds of shallow graves were discovered on the banks of the Ganga in Unnao, Ballia and Ghazipur in recent days.

At least 150 bodies were found swimming in the Ganga in the Ballia and Ghazipur districts of Uttar Pradesh and Buxar and Patna in Bihar, prompting the central government and the National Commission for Human Rights to take the matter seriously, the daily said.

There is a tradition of burying people here, but I have never seen so many graves before, said Ajay Deep Singh Bais, a Kannauj resident.

District administrations, as of Friday, have been struggling to dispose of the bodies either by burning them or burying them deep in the sand, of Indian Express reported. The state-run BJP government led by Adityanath has ordered its internal department to deploy the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and PAC Jal Police to patrol all rivers to prevent the dumping of troops.

Speaking to Indian Express, Unnao district magistrate Ravindra Kumar said the state administration is trying its best to persuade people to go for incineration. However, many complained that among the growing victims of the pandemic, the cost of incineration has increased several times. A stack that used to cost around Rs 500 now costs around Rs 1,500-2,000 Rs, and the whole burning process costs around Rs 10,000, said Pradeep Kumar, who works as a barber in such a burning field.

Just about 15 days ago, a local resident was buried in the sand. He was an alcoholic. After the last rains, the sand was left and the dogs dug up his body. “I see a lot of people burying bodies here because they can’t afford to burn them,” he said.

How will I have money to buy wood, pay the priest, and burn the body, asked Motu Kashyap, a low-wage farmer who buried his 87-year-old father Pyare Lal on Friday.

There is panic among people in many parts of the state where such images of lifeless bodies have become commonplace, with hundreds of such lying burial spots exposed after heavy rain on Friday.

In the Baskar ghat of Unnao, where people from all neighboring districts also come to burn the dead, the number of dead bodies has increased in recent weeks, but not everyone has been able to afford the cost of cremation, forcing them they choose a hasty burial. A family of daily bookmakers looking to burn their mother were in a similar position. We asked how much it would cost. Normally wood in ghat is for Rs 600 one quintal, and three quintals are needed to burn a body. Now, we were quoted Rs 1,000 per quintal. On top of that, the money for Domin, and ghee, and rites would have the meaning of Rs 4500. It’s money we did not have. We can only do this because the administration fixed wood, says one of them.

A police officer, Hari Narayan Shukla told Indian Express that his crews are patrolling a 25km stretch to ensure dead bodies are not thrown into the river. He noted another problem that may have led to the tragedy. People are afraid of Covid and do not want to touch the bodies. There is also a lack of wood.

East of the UP in Bihar, the state administration has started taking the dead bodies that flow into the state through the Ganga River by taking a drastic step. there are placed a large net in the river in Ranighat, on the border with UP and Bihar to retrieve troops. Bihar Minister of Water Resources Sanjay Jha wrote on Twitter to inform about the move and added that all recovered bodies were burned according to protocols. Civil surgeon Buxar Jitendra Nath advised people not to use river water for bathing and other purposes to avoid the risks of infection from decomposed bodies.

However, none of the state officials confirmed whether the bodies found swimming in the river were COVID-19 positive. However, they have been in contact with their UP counterparts to prevent dead bodies from spilling into the state. The Patna High Court has also asked the Bihar government to submit an affidavit on the matter by Thursday to urge the UP government to take some action.