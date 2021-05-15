US report blasts Turkey over restrictions on religious minorities

ANKARA: A new report released Wednesday follows a trend by the US State Department in criticizing Turkey for restricting the rights of non-Muslim religious groups in the country.

The latest report focused on the challenges faced by non-Muslim religious groups in operating houses of worship, holding board elections for their foundations, and obtaining exemptions from compulsory religion courses in schools, which run counter to the ruling. European Court of Human Rights 2013.

The US also expressed concern when Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan restored the historic Chora Church, one of the most famous Byzantine buildings in Istanbul, and the famous Hagia Sophia in the mosque last summer.

In 2020, religious minorities had difficulty obtaining exemptions from compulsory religion classes in schools while the Greek Orthodox Halki Seminary remained closed, the report noted.

The government continued not to recognize Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I as the world leader of approximately 300 million Orthodox Christians, in line with the governments’ position that there was no legal obligation for it to do so, the report said.

According to the report, the US criticized the difficulties faced by Protestant communities in training indigenous Turkish clergy in their congregations while relying on foreign volunteers to serve them in leadership capacities.

However, they could not operate training facilities in the country, the report added.

Another annual report for 2021 released last month by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom found that an independent government panel urged Ankara to address issues of religious freedom for a long time. He said conditions of religious freedom in Turkey were on a worrying trajectory.

The commission, which criticized the vandalism of places of worship in Turkey, also recommended that the US State Department include Turkey in its special watch list for violations of religious freedom, and criticized the Turkish government for divisions and hostility towards minorities. religious self.

The trial of an Assyrian priest, Sefer Bilecen, who was sentenced to two years in prison on terrorism charges, was also described by the commission as a politically motivated move.

Anna Maria Beylunioglu-Atli, a lecturer at MEF University in Istanbul, said the problems faced by Turkey’s religious minorities are directly related to the trend of authoritarianism in the country.

What religious minorities have experienced over the past year is the inevitable continuation of the general trend of hate speech and discrimination in line with growing Islamic rhetoric within society, she told Arab News.

She added: Since the establishment of the republic, there has been a similar trend in Turkey to restrict the religious freedoms of minorities. But the recent Islamic rhetoric in general politics further consolidated it.

Such international reports no longer have a transformative effect on Turkish domestic politics, Beylunioglu-Atli said.

What Turkey needs is a domestic transformation by securing citizenship rights for its religious minorities, she said. Otherwise, such reports do not push the rulers to change the living conditions of minorities in the country.

US President Joe Biden and his administration have placed the fight against all forms of religious discrimination at the center of their agenda. It also reflects the US State Department’s efforts to highlight religious freedom status in some parts of the world, including Turkey.

Dr. Mine Yildirim, head of the Freedom of Religion Initiative and the Eurasia Civil Society Program at the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, said measures taken by the authorities in connection with the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) had an impact on religion or faith communities in interesting ways.

Our observations and interviews showed that in 2020 some communities thought that when public authorities took action to ban evenings and closures, the operation and use of mosques were taken into account while the worship days of other places of worship were not taken into account, she told Arab News.

Yildirim said there were fewer attacks or vandalism against churches in 2020, largely due to the fact that churches were closed, and as such Christians were less visible.

Some Alevi and Christian religious leaders have noted that the pandemic has also exacerbated inequalities in the context of public funding for religious services provided only for such services provided through the Presidency of Religious Affairs, she said.

Unable to join their places of worship, some communities received fewer donations as their costs of rent and services and the salaries of religious leaders continued.