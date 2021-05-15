Fear of Albanian gang tortures British mother to death with baby nearby in Greece after 3 violent burglaries in the neighborhood

An Albanian gang could have tortured a British mother to death with her baby in her arms in Greece, she fears.

There have been at least three other violent robberies in the Athens neighborhood, where Caroline Crouch, 20, and her husband Charalambos Anagnostopoulos, 32, were tied up by attackers and forced to find out where their money and jewelry were kept.

10 Brit Caroline Crouch, 20, was killed in the house she shared with husband Charalambos Anagnostopoulos (pictured with their little girl) Credit: Tim Stewart

10 Couple with their daughter Lydia Credit: Social media

Extreme violence, or such intimidation, was used in every interruption that took place in Glyka Nera in the last six months, Daily Mail reports.

They showed great resemblance to the horror at Caroline’s house where she was strangled and had a gun pointed at the head of her 11-month-old baby Lydia.

One, in December, saw four men enter a house in nearby Chalandri and pull a woman by her hair and threaten to cut her throat.

The gang arrived with jewelery and 8,000 cash – just like the robbery at Caroline’s house which did not steal 20,000 jewelery and 10,000 stolen banknotes.

Four men were involved in both incidents and they entered the property through the rear windows.

Authorities believe the suspects may be Albanians, a police source said.

Greece shares a border with Albania and is said to have more than 200 unpaid arrest warrants for people from the country.

Detectives have now compiled a so-called red list of violent criminals who are being investigated in connection with the robbery.

10 The house where Caroline Crouch was killed Credit: Rex

10 Charalambos helicopter pilot with wife Caroline Credit: Athena

She follows a violent intervention in an apartment on the outskirts of Athens in Peristeri, where a woman lived with her 12-year-old daughter in the summer of 2019.

The mother was beaten unconscious and the three men, from Albania, stole everything they found.

Later that year, an elderly couple were targeted in Ioannina – the closest Greek city to Albania.

Money and jewelry were stolen after a gang tied up and attacked the man, who died in hospital from head injuries.

It is possible that it was the same gang involved in Caroline’s murder.

Officers describe Caroline’s body tied to a spear where intruders tortured her in the family loft bedroom,reports Pro Thema.

Baby Lydia was “half her, screaming and hitting her mother with her hands to wake her up.”

10 Three thieves strangled the 20-year-old after entering her home Credit: Social media

10 Caroline Crouch coffin taken to Agia Paraskevi church for her May 14 funeral Credit: Athena

Charalambos was tied with rope “like a sausage” and also handcuffed, with insulating tape over his eyes and mouth, reports said.

He is believed to have suffered hypoxia – a potentially fatal lack of oxygen – before moving free and calling police using his nose in the early hours of Sunday.

Charalambos told investigators he prayed for their lives as the brutal thieves had a gun to the baby’s head and demanded to know where they kept their money and jewels.

Officials suspect the gang may have been informed that the couple had substantial sums of money piled up at home, hidden in a Monopoly box, to pay the builders after they bought a plot of land.

The three robbers stormed the family’s two-story house at 4.30am after breaking a CCTV camera and hanging the family dog ​​from its direction.

A fourth criminal was watching outside the house while three others found the couple sleeping with their child in a bedroom in the attic.

A police spokesman told local media The Dawn that officers believe the suspects, disguised and armed with pistols, entered the house through a basement window after spending several hours observing the family.

10 Wreaths reading ‘our sweet Caroline’ and ‘from your classmates, you went too fast’ Credit: Athena

10 Charalambos outside the house where his wife Caroline was killed Credit: Athena

DNA samples are being collected from the couple’s clothes and Caroline nails, which could lead them to the gang after preliminary analysis showed evidence of her frantic fight while fighting against her tormentors.

A police officer quoted in the Greek media claimed that the gang had been identified and were well known.

All three robbers are professionals. They have what we call a criminal past, police said.

That is, they are marked, they have gone through prisons and as it turned out, they are people with a strong anti-social element and a complete lack of emotion.

He said the sadistic gang used their hands to kill the young mother, despite having guns, in prolonged physical contact with their victim.

The officer said the killers had the opportunity to leave but did not.

“It clearly shows their intent to kill. In a robbery, the issue is money. It was not necessary to kill to achieve the goal,” he said.

“They got the money, but they will be charged with murder. A crime that will send them behind bars for many years.”

10 Police outside the house where Caroline was killed in Glyka Nera on the outskirts of Athens, Greece Credit: Athena

10 Friends and family arrive for Caroline Crouch’s funeral Credit: Athena

Charalambos helicopter pilot pays tribute to his “wonderful” wife in emotional praise at Caroline funeral yesterday

He told the mourners that he was heartbroken that their daughter now faces the agony of growing up not remembering her mother.

He was photographed holding little Lydia in his arm as he walked from a plane to a waiting car to take her to service.

Giving tribute to Caroline, he said: “I was lucky to meet you, very lucky that you loved me and even luckier that you are the mother of my child.

“Lydia will grow up not remembering her wonderful mother, but Caroline, who was the joy of life, will always be by my side, through Lydia.”

Local mayor Petros Vafinis told The Sun Online: “Caroline was very dear and we are as shocked as everyone in Greece by this horrific crime.”

Caroline grew up in Alonissos where her British father, David, had built a dream villa after falling in love with the island.

The former gas and oil executive had previously lived in Athens where he met Susan, a teacher.

Caroline moved to the island when she was a little girl, attending local Greek school and joining scouts.