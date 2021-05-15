This is an excerpt from the Second Opinion, a weekly summary of health and medical science news emailed tosubscribers every Saturday morning. If you have not yet registered, you can do so by clickinghere.

Vaccines are now being collected across Canada at a rapid rate as supplies have finally begun to be seized without demand. While we are still far from returning to normal life, Canadians are increasingly protected from the worst of COVID-19 with each passing day.

It has been early research by countries that are ahead in their vaccine reach with positive majority , suggesting protection even from a single dose is powerful and increasing number of gunshots signals a very bright future for Canada.

But while we are not yet where we need to be yet and need to remain vigilant, experts say things have not looked so good for quite some time as we head towards what many hope will be the final extent of the pandemic in this country.

“From this point on, things will improve every day,” said Raywat Deonandan, a global health epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of Ottawa. “Vaccination works”.

Even a cursory glance around the globe gives a brief overview of why there is reason for optimism here at home.

With more than 50 percent of the population fully vaccinated , Israel reported just over 200 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths over the past week from one record high with more than 60,000 cases and 400 deaths in a devastating week in mid-January.

The UK saw its COVID-19 hospital admissions fall below 1,000 for the first time in a month, from a high of more than 4,000 in January, and daily deaths fell to a figure as the second-dose delay strategy similar to Canada’s approach continues to pay off.

And while the US has yet to partially vaccinate half of its population , she recorded her the single lowest rate of the COVID-19 case in more than eight months on Sunday and that the seven-day average of daily deaths fell to its lowest levels since October.

Canada does not have that much vaccination coverage, but we are getting it.

Close to 50 percent of eligible Canadians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to date, and we have already begun to see results.

There are 4,000 people in hospital for the first time since mid-April, which is down eight per cent from last week. ICU admissions also fell five percent per week during the week, staying slightly below 1,400.

In Canada’s largest province, the latest data from Ontario Public Health showed that COVID-19 vaccines have been very effective against infection and hospitalization.

Of the 3.5 million Ontarians partially or completely vaccinated since April 17, only 2,223 became infected with a high infection rate of only 0.06 percent with about two-thirds of cases occurring within 14 days of the first dose, when antibodies are still are not fully constructed.

“Where I’m working, there ‘s a lot more hope and optimism in the staff, knowing that people are being vaccinated,” said Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious disease doctor at St. Joseph’s Health Hamilton and an associate professor at McMaster University.

“There is a first end to all of this and I think that is the only thing that is really causing a lot of optimism in healthcare.”

The ‘high level’ of COVID-19 can jeopardize progress

We are also learning more about the protection that a dose offers, even when second doses are delayed, as new research on immunogenicity and effectiveness emerges rapidly.

A new study from the UK found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine generated antibody responses 3 times greater in older people when a second dose was delayed to three months after the first.

A recent study in The Lancet observed more than 23,000 vaccinated healthcare workers in the UK from December to February and found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was at least 70 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 three weeks after the first dose.

And another Lancet study looked at more than 1.3 million people in Scotland over the same time period and found that Pfizer’s goal was more than 90 per cent effective in preventing hospitalization due to COVID-19 four to five weeks after the initial dose.

This study also analyzed the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in the same population and found that it was 88 percent effective in inhibiting hospital admissions from COVID-19 after a shot.

But while vaccines are doing a tremendous job in preventing serious illness and death, the number of day-to-day infections across Canada remains high and threatens to jeopardize the progress we have made.

“Your risk of developing serious illness is drastically reduced after two doses and even after one, which is to be very optimistic and to celebrate,” said Prof. Alyson Kelvin, an assistant professor at Dalhousie University and a virologist at Canadian Center for Vaccine and Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Organization in Saskatoon.

“But what we have to keep in mind is that there is still a fairly high level of virus transmission within the community.”

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s top public health official, warned Canadians on May 8 that even two doses of the vaccine do not offer complete protection against COVID-19.

“It’s not absolute,” Tam said during a virtual town hall in the Yukon. “There is a reduction in your transmission risk, but it does not necessarily eliminate your transmission risk.”

Deonandan says this is similar to taking a “half-empty method” to the situation, given the positive impact that vaccines already have on our healthcare system and in other parts of the world.

‘Single dose wine’

Tam had a more positive outlook on Friday, saying Canadians who have taken a dose can socialize with family and close friends outside during the summer months.

“Vaccines will be a big help in keeping your levels low and toward a future that includes some of these activities we wanted without a revival happening,” Tam said.

“Individuals on a single dose should feel more confident that they are more protected, but you should take that second dose for maximum protection.”

Tam discusses the differences between pandemic summer 2020 and 2021 in Canada:

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's leading public health official, says this summer she could see more outdoor activities without triggering a resurgence of COVID cases this fall.

Tam said a more social summer will depend on most Canadians staying away for the rest of the spring because the number of cases is still too high and vaccination coverage too low to lift public health measures now for now even for partially vaccinated people.

This guidance came a day after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated Americans could stop wearing masks inside in most places .

While the concept of drastically easing public health constraints seems to be still a long way off in Canada, there is hope for a gradual return to normalcy this summer.

A group of people play basketball at Kits Beach in Vancouver again on June 25, 2020. What types of activities we will do this summer can be determined by those we avoid this spring. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

“We can have a better summer,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. “A one-dose wine.”

Trudeau said that once 75 percent of the adult population has had at least one dose of the vaccine, provinces and territories may begin to lift public health restrictions but until then, Canadians must remain vigilant to avoid causing a fourth wave .

“It will not be summer when we will return to the way we were in January 2020, but it will be summer when we expect things to be normal,” Chagla said.

“At least to do low-risk external things together, to visit each other, to be able to engage with each other, being careful, but at least to be able to do more than we have done in the past. “

