Cape Town – Local experts and Western Cape Prime Minister Alan Winde are monitoring the emergence of new strains of the coronavirus and how quickly they could spread.

The head of the Western Cape Health Department, Dr Keith Cloete, said scientists were monitoring the presence of new variants during a Covid-19 revival in the Cape, but did not confirm the arrival of a third wave.

Last week, health authorities confirmed that there were two cases in Gauteng and two in KwaZulu-Natal that tested positive for B.1.617.2, the Covid-19 variant found in India.

Cloete said: Scientists are monitoring the presence of variants and how quickly these spread within our context. There is no scientific evidence to suggest that the variant identified in India will spread rapidly within the South African context.

Third wave preparations are not materially affected, as it is predicted that the predominant species in South Africa will remain B.1.351, which was first detected in November 2020.

Winde said they would remain vigilant in increasing cases and relied on experts to keep them running.

He said they wanted to reassure the public that the variant discovered in India had no cases in Cape.

In the western cape, there have been no cases of B.1.617.2 (first discovered in India), however, there have been 11 cases of B.1.1.7 (first discovered in the UK), Winde said.

Of the 11 cases uncovered, eight were discovered in the Western Cape (with two having a travel history from Bahrain), according to the National Department of Health.

The Western Cape Government is led by scientific expertise. We are lucky to have a lot of bright minds in the province and South Africa in general.

They inform me that the predominant variant in the province continues to be B.1.351, which was first discovered in South Africa and was announced last year before the second wave.

The Western Cape government remains vigilant, especially after recent increases in other provinces. Our oversight teams, as they have done throughout this period, continue to monitor for groups and intervene to ensure that we break the transmission chain.

We urge residents to help minimize the spread of the virus by continuing to wear masks, avoid crowded spaces, and maintain social distance.

This week, during a television interview, Professor Tulio de Oliveira said international travel would contribute to the possible introduction of other variants and that universities across the country, including UCT and the University of Stellenbosch, were monitoring and observing changes in infections.

De Oliveira is the director of Crisp, KwaZulu-Natal Innovation and Research Ranking Platform and has 20 years of experience in blasting.

Argus weekend