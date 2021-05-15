Connect with us

International

Local experts take care of the new Covid variants

Avatar

Published

10 hours ago

on

By


from Genevieve Serra Time of publication of the article 1 hour ago

Share this article:

Cape Town – Local experts and Western Cape Prime Minister Alan Winde are monitoring the emergence of new strains of the coronavirus and how quickly they could spread.

The head of the Western Cape Health Department, Dr Keith Cloete, said scientists were monitoring the presence of new variants during a Covid-19 revival in the Cape, but did not confirm the arrival of a third wave.

Last week, health authorities confirmed that there were two cases in Gauteng and two in KwaZulu-Natal that tested positive for B.1.617.2, the Covid-19 variant found in India.

Cloete said: Scientists are monitoring the presence of variants and how quickly these spread within our context. There is no scientific evidence to suggest that the variant identified in India will spread rapidly within the South African context.

Third wave preparations are not materially affected, as it is predicted that the predominant species in South Africa will remain B.1.351, which was first detected in November 2020.

Winde said they would remain vigilant in increasing cases and relied on experts to keep them running.

He said they wanted to reassure the public that the variant discovered in India had no cases in Cape.

In the western cape, there have been no cases of B.1.617.2 (first discovered in India), however, there have been 11 cases of B.1.1.7 (first discovered in the UK), Winde said.

Of the 11 cases uncovered, eight were discovered in the Western Cape (with two having a travel history from Bahrain), according to the National Department of Health.

The Western Cape Government is led by scientific expertise. We are lucky to have a lot of bright minds in the province and South Africa in general.

They inform me that the predominant variant in the province continues to be B.1.351, which was first discovered in South Africa and was announced last year before the second wave.

The Western Cape government remains vigilant, especially after recent increases in other provinces. Our oversight teams, as they have done throughout this period, continue to monitor for groups and intervene to ensure that we break the transmission chain.

We urge residents to help minimize the spread of the virus by continuing to wear masks, avoid crowded spaces, and maintain social distance.

This week, during a television interview, Professor Tulio de Oliveira said international travel would contribute to the possible introduction of other variants and that universities across the country, including UCT and the University of Stellenbosch, were monitoring and observing changes in infections.

De Oliveira is the director of Crisp, KwaZulu-Natal Innovation and Research Ranking Platform and has 20 years of experience in blasting.

Argus weekend



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: