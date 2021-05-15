Head of AIIMS, Dr. Guleria warns of increased fungal infection in patients with Covid





AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday warned doctors to prepare cases of mucormycosis, a rare fungal infection, nationwide, including among Covid-19 positive individuals. He stressed the urgent need to control and monitor blood sugar levels among patients with Covid, with a pattern appearing in more than 90 percent of patients with mucormycosis who are diabetic. Guleria was speaking during a session of a clinical excellence program to run state-of-the-art centers and districts in the clinical management protocol. He said the data clearly link the current increase in cases of mycormycosis with diabetes and taking steroids. He referred to a meeting he had with doctors from Gujarat where they have reported more than 500 cases of fungal infection from government hospitals alone. Hospitals in Gujarat have set up more than one ward just to manage patients with mucormycosis and are now forming teams combined with infectious disease specialists, ENT surgeons, neurosurgeons and plastic surgeons to operate on these people. Almost all patients with mycormycosis had taken steroids. More than 90-95 percent were diabetics. “Covid itself leads to lymphopenia, thus predisposing patients to opportunistic fungal infections,” said Guleria. He said taking steroids could lead to an increase in blood sugar levels. He also stated that they are designing to see if tocilizumab an immunosuppressant used to treat Covid by many doctors also leads to fungal infections. Guleria stated that AIIMS Delhi has 18-20 patients who have mucormycosis. He said that unlike the first wave of the pandemic, doctors are now seeing the fungal infection develop even in patients who are battling Covid. “We are seeing mucormycosis happening now even when the patient is Covid positive. During the first wave, it would happen later. Now, we have two groups of patients: Covid patients with mucormycosis who we are keeping in the Covid ward and those who become Covid negative and continue to have mucormycosis. And the management strategy becomes even more challenging because of these two groups of patients, ”he said. Dr. Yashdeep Gupta, Associate Professor in the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism of AIIMS, stressed the need to screen patients admitted to a Covid care institution at the time of admission for undiagnosed hyperglycemia for effective control of diabetes and its treatment consequences, as well as continuous monitoring of sugar levels in diabetic patients and maintaining a low threshold for insulin administration. Guleria noted the high number of cases of mucormycosis that have been reported in Gujarat and stated, “The focus should be on preventive aspects: wise steroid use and good diabetes control. Among the cases in Gujarat, about 5-10 percent of patients who developed it were not admitted to hospitals, they were in isolation at home and started steroids at home, and then came to the hospital with the features of mucormycosis Gujarat is just a state that got it early, but I think it will “We see it in many parts of the country for the simple reason that steroid use has increased many times over during this second wave.”

