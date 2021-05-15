Cambodia: 335 other infections and 2,571 cases detected amid Sihanoukville blockade





PHNOM PENH, May 15 (Phnom Penh Post / ANN): The Ministry of Health reported on Saturday another 335 Covid-19 cases, all but seven of which were linked to the February 20 community outbreak. The ministry also reported 883 recoveries. As of May 15, Cambodia had registered a total of 21,834 Covid-19 cases and 147 victims. Meanwhile, the recent 21-day blockade of Sihanoukvillele allowed authorities to uncover a total of 2,571 Covid-19 cases, with 155 recovered during the period, according to Preah Sihanouk provincial governor Kuoch Chamroeun. Although we have not yet fully controlled the explosion, the positivity rate of the Covid-19 test in high-risk areas has dropped from the initial 20 percent to just one percent since May 13, Chamroeun said as he was leaving 155 troops that had been sent. by the 31st Brigade to assist in enforcing the blockade in the province. This is a success of the mass. If we had not set the blockade, the positivity rate would have been higher than 20 per cent, he said. Chamrouen instructed local authorities to continue implementing health measures introduced by the government including “three preventative measures and three donuts”. In another development, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Friday that 2 million people in the Southeast Asian country have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far. Tith Chenda, a 23-year-old garment factory worker, was the 2,000,000 person vaccinated, he wrote on his official Facebook page, adding that he gave her 10 million riyals (US $ 2,500) to be 2,000,000 recipients. vaccine. “Today, 2 million people, or 20 percent of our target population of 10 million, have already been vaccinated,” Hun Sen said. Cambodia launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation machine on February 10 and the country has so far received more than 4.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from China and the World Health Organization COVAX facility. – Posted by Phnom Penh / ANN







