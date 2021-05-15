Putin, Macron withdraw to Armenia | National and World





Russia and France have entered the most serious crisis between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the war in recent years as a deepening border dispute threatens to erupt into a new confrontation. Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin about the infiltration of about 250 Azerbaijani troops 2 miles into the southern province of Syunik in his countries in a phone call, his office said Friday. The situation is explosive, and he urged other members of a Russian-led military alliance to evaluate a response, Pashinyan told Armenia’s National Security Council. Azerbaijan denied occupation of Armenia. Its troops are engaged in a difficult technical process accompanied by disputes to mark their common border after the 44-day war, the Baku Foreign Ministry said in an email. Pashinyan did not ask Putin for help, although he expressed extreme concern about the border situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. The concern was shared by President Putin, who stressed the importance of maintaining a ceasefire between the two sides, Peskov said. French President Emmanuel Macron sided with Armenia and called on Azerbaijan to withdraw immediately from Armenian territory in a tweet following a telephone conversation with Pashinyan. With the support of the Turkish military, Azerbaijan took control of part of the disputed territory of Nago-Karabakh and regained seven surrounding districts occupied by Armenia since 1993 in a war that killed thousands on both sides before a ceasefire brokered by Russia to stop fighting in November. About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers are now stationed in Nago-Karabakh, while Armenia and Azerbaijan are working to enforce ceasefire conditions, which include the opening of common borders that in many cases have not been marked since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The US is closely following developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and is seeking restraint, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter on Thursday. The US, Russia and France form the Minsk Group of Mediators who tried and failed for decades to resolve the Nago-Karabakh dispute, whose Armenian population declared independence amid the collapse of the Soviet Union. The region remained internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. Armenia has a defense pact with Russia, which has a military base in the Caucasus republic, as a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The CSTO response is needed to prevent a further escalation of the situation, Pashinyan said. Azerbaijan is committed to easing tensions and has sent border commanders to the area, the Foreign Ministry said in Baku, calling Armenia’s actions provocative. The situation seems worrying, wrote on Twitter Thomas de Waal, a senior associate based in London at Carnegie Europe. Closer closer to new violence than peace deal. Bloomberg News







