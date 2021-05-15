The rapid expansion of the green list ruled out disappointing European holiday hopes for travelers in the UK – LIVE





T that prime minister has ruled out the rapid expansion of the green travel list hoping for a European holiday for UK travelers. Boris Johnson said it was doubtful the list would expand very quickly due to the spread of the Indian variant of the coronavirus. Speaking at the Downing Street press conference yesterday, Mr Johnson said: There is a very limited list, as you know, and we will certainly make sure that people traveling abroad will be subject to all the tests and restrictions for prevent re-importation of the virus. That’s why such a small list of places and I do not expect we will add to it very soon. READ MORE This is in addition to the remote territories of the Falklands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha. Direct updates Show the latest updates

1621073236 Taiwan tightens curbs after rising domestic Covid-19 cases Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Saturday after 180 new infections in the family. Masks will be worn for the first time outdoors, as the government encourages work and study from home, closing cinemas and entertainment venues, while limiting family and friend gatherings to five indoors and 10 outdoors. The Taipei government has already ordered the closure of bars, nightclubs and similar places. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said a level of danger at some hotspots, such as the Taipeis Wanhua stone district, had prompted the decision to raise the alert level. Only by doing so can infections be treated and controlled, he told reporters. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Taiwan has reported less than 1,500 cases among a population of about 24 million, most of them imported from abroad, but a recent increase in community broadcasts has shocked residents. The island has never gone into a complete deadlock and its people are used to living close to normalcy, despite the pandemic that extends to many other parts of the world. 1621072387 Soccer stars encourage vaccinations by praising kicks as the best defense ‘ Soccer stars have joined forces to encourage everyone to take a Covid blow when it’s their turn, with the NHS vaccination program rated as the best defense of the year. Players and experts, including Harry Redknapp and Chris Kamara, appear in a new short film that supports the opening of the strokes. Sky Sports presenter and expert Kamara told viewers of the short video: The best defense of the year seems to belong to the NHS vaccination program. Others to be featured include former England women’s boxer Eniola Aluko, who said: “It’s great to see more and more people getting the vaccine, especially now young people are getting accepted. Vaccines are encouraged and advised to return to a more normal way of life, especially so as to make sure we see fuller football stadiums and return to sport as we know it. 1621070738 Teachers are likely to act on the cautious side, despite easing restrictions in schools Teachers in England are likely to continue to act on the cautious side despite easing coronavirus safety measures in schools, a union boss has warned. The government announced Monday that the requirement for children to wear face masks in schools will be lifted. But some areas in the north of England are being advised to continue the measures, following the increase in the number of cases of the Indian variant. Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said staff were still concerned and demanded measures to provide a sense of security. “As you can imagine the teachers and staff are anxious … because they are surrounded by large groups of young people who will be the last people to be vaccinated,” he told the BBC Morning. So there is a tendency among staff to be on the careful side and think that face masks, though they are just one element in all of this, let’s keep it a single element because it will give it a sense of security who was not in a hurry for this too soon. 1621070680 Vaccines will help curb the spread of Coronavirus Professor Anthony Harnden said the vaccines would help “fade” the spread of the virus, but that vigilance is needed. The deputy chairman of the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee (JCVI) said the situation is different from January because we now have a “highly vaccinated population”. He told the BBC Morning: “I think vaccines will help reduce the spread of this virus, but we need to be vigilant and just look at what happens in the coming weeks.” He said decisions to ease restrictions are “very, very difficult”, but accepted people are “completely fed up” with the impact on their lives. He said: “I sympathize with those who make the decision. My imperative is to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated as soon as possible. “I am very grateful that I did not make that decision (around June 21) because I think it is a very difficult decision.” 1621067387 The Minister of Health advocates border controls amid concerns of Indian variants Health Minister Edward Argar has defended border controls as the Government comes under criticism over the import of the Indian variant of the coronavirus. He told BBC Radio 4s Today: “Our border controls, for lack of a better way to deploy it, to reduce the risk of importing a new variant of the disease are among the most difficult in the world. “I think we have taken the proper border controls to minimize, you can never completely eliminate it, but to minimize the risk of not only this variant but also other variants in the future.” Asked why Bangladesh and Pakistan were added to the red list while India was not, he said decisions were made “based on evidence, based on a number of factors”. “There are a number of different factors, it’s not something binary,” he added. 1621066743 The government is acting calmly and calmly amid the concerns of the Indian variants, says the health minister Asked by the BBC Morning about the decision to proceed with the easing of coronavirus restriction on Monday, despite growing cases of the Indian variant, Health Minister Edward Argar said the government was acting calmly and calmly. Referring to reports, the new variant could be up to 50 percent more transmissible, he said: As Chris Whitty said yesterday, it is possible, but equally it can be much less transmissible, if that makes sense . We do not know how much more transmissible it is yet. All the evidence to date suggests that there is no evidence of increased disease severity or that the vaccine is avoided. So at the moment, based on the evidence we are doing the right thing, calmly, continuing calmly with Monday, but keeping everything under consideration. 1621066227 Airports are deeply concerned that the UK is not taking advantage of the success of vaccine proliferation The chief executive of the Association of Airport Operators, Karen Dee, said: “Airports are deeply concerned that the UK is not taking advantage of the success of vaccine proliferation and instead taking a very cautious approach to resuming international travel. Our letter highlights what could be the consequences of a disappointing summer season for more than 1.5 million jobs in the aviation and tourism industry. We call on the UK and transferred governments to ensure that a more meaningful resumption is possible. This includes border improvement actions to reduce unacceptable queues, moving from expensive PCR tests for green spaces to more affordable side-flow tests and easing restrictions for vaccinated travelers, as the EU and US are planning 1621065148 JCVI chairman defends decision to deliver second blows instead of accelerating spread to youth The Vice President of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has advocated the approach of bringing second strikes rather than accelerating the spread to young people. Professor Anthony Harnden told BBC Radio 4s Today that targeting the most vulnerable people with full immunity is a better strategy. He said: “The reason we think it is if we immunize 18-29 year olds, for example, in these areas we have to get vaccines from someone else in the country. Vaccines may be less effective against transmission and immunity takes several weeks to develop, so it is not a very good strategy to prevent transmission, what we want is to prevent the disease. By a vaccination strategy, it simply will not help mass vaccination of a number of young people at the expense of older people who have not been vaccinated. 1621063775 Indian villagers are reluctant to get the Covid vaccine because of concerns Indian villagers are reluctant to get the coronavirus vaccine because of concerns that it is deadly or will prevent them from having children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on farmers to ensure that their families are vaccinated amid warnings that the country’s second wave is growing rapidly in rural areas. India’s vaccination campaign is being thwarted by rumors of side effects, including a belief that the vaccine will make people infertile as part of a government effort to control the population. Only about 10 percent of the population have received at least one stroke since the car launched on January 16th. Experts say the government should inoculate ten million a day instead of the current figure of two to three million. 1621062830 Covid vaccines almost certainly less effective in reducing transmission of the Indian variant Coronavirus vaccines are almost certainly less effective in reducing the transmission of the Indian variant, said the deputy chairman of the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee (JCVI). Professor Anthony Harnden told BBC Radio 4s Today: Vaccines may be less effective against mild illnesses, but we do not think they are less effective against serious illnesses. But in combination with being less effective against mild diseases, they are almost certainly less effective against transmission.

