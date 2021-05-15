Donation of vaccines to biotechnical billionaires R3bn Covid-19, born in SA

Durban – The announcement of a $ R3 billion pledge by SA-born biotech billionaire Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, 68, to help South Africa fight Covid-19 was a welcome addition to South Africa. tired of Covid this week.

This after Gauteng Prime Minister David Makhura confirmed yesterday, Friday, that the province had officially entered the third wave as the numbers of infections increased steadily this week.

On Wednesday, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) born and raised Soon-Shiong, who went to Wits University and is the founder of Nantworks, a healthcare network, beginner in biotechnology and artificial intelligence, and owns the Los Angeles Times, announced during a meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) that it would give $ 213 million (R3 billion) to South Africa to work on Covid-19 vaccines.

During the international virtual meeting on the fair distribution of vaccines which was co-chaired by the WHO, Soon-Shiong said that South Africa had the science, human capital and capacity and desire, adding that South Africa could catalyze capacity building and self- sufficiency and most importantly innovation for Africa and for vaccines.

On Thursday the government welcomed the R3 billion commitment from Soon-Shiong which will see the transfer of the latest technology for the production of vaccines and biological therapies to South Africa.

In a Cabinet statement, he said this would advance science into second-generation vaccines that would address coronavirus variants, for which current vaccines may be less effective.

While the latest Covid technology was not detailed in the announcement, Professor Patrick Arbuthnot, director of the Wits Antiviral Gene Therapy Research Unit, which has partnered with Biovac to develop skills to produce vector vaccines in South Africa , said Friday: The adenovirus-based Sars-CoV-2 vaccine, Dr Soon-Shiongs technology is impressive and has major advantages over injectable vaccines. Putting this in SA would be very helpful.

Alex van den Heever, who leads Social Studies Administration and Management Studies at the Wits School of Government and a health policy expert, also applauded it as a positive move.

But he said there were obstacles to overcome in the development of production. Regarding governance, he said it should come from the donor.

Van den Heever added that creating the ability to produce vaccines was not enough.

It depends on the actual cost of the product. If it is not low, it will not be valuable, he said, adding that there was not much information available.

Meanwhile, civil society groups and opposition parties have also welcomed Soon-Shiong’s generous gesture to help South Africa, but have warned against possible corruption.

KwaZulu-Natals Burton Jaganathan, of the NGO Right2Know, said: Its great news, but we need to learn from our mistakes in the past, where money was mismanaged and not used properly.

There will need to be proper oversight, monitoring, and strict protocols in place to ensure that every vaccine goes to the people for whom it is intended, Jaganathan said.

He added that there had been a meeting of civil society groups this week where tackling corruption was one of the main topics on his agenda.

Civil society should be involved in the spread of vaccines as they know their communities better than anyone. Communities have intervened many times when the government has failed, he said.

Undo Abuse Tax (OUTA) Director General Wayne Duvenage said they welcomed the financial assistance and contribution from Dr Soon-Shiong to help the country treat coronavirus and improve our technological capabilities in the production of vaccines and biological therapies.

We have confidence and hope that these funds will be managed rigorously and transparently to ensure that they are protected from corruption and mismanagement which has been a common problem by the SA government.

Opposition parties also welcomed the promise, with Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) national spokesman Mkhuleko Hlengwa saying: “With such a large donation, there could be room for corruption as was the case with the PPP looting and that is why we we call on the government to closely monitor these funds.

The parliaments health portfolio can closely monitor the funds spent and should hold each institution accountable for ensuring that funds are spent in line with technology transfer and assistance in our vaccine efforts and trials, Hlengwa said.

DAs Siviwe Gwarube said donations should be managed in a specific way, suggesting the Solidarity Fund, where there is an established board, controls and balances to prevent large-scale corruption.

However on Twitter, South African people were quick to give applause, sending a lot of South African warmth to Dr. Soon-Shiong, led by Professor Thuli Madonsela who wrote on Twitter in response to a New York tweet Times in the announcement of Soon-Shiongs.

#Good news: Let’s stay there. Vaccines are coming. In the meantime, let us take collective action to prevent a # COVID-19 #ThirdWave . It is not given that we should experience it https://t.co/VbdZeI5KGW – Prof. Thuli Madonsela (@ ThuliMadonsela3) May 13, 2021

And his home field must have been on the minds of doctors this week as he shared a clip of UCT students doing the JerusalemChallenge and the tweets of that make me desperate. Ikhaya lam! # JerusalemDanceChallenge.

The Independent on Saturday