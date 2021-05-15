When will international flights resume in India? See details





As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage in the country, Indian airlines have cut the capacity of their seats to curb the spread of the virus. Some countries have banned flights from India. Domestic flights have also seen a drop in passengers in recent weeks. The daily number of domestic passengers has dropped below 1 loop for the first time in more than six months, according to a report by the Ministry of Aviation. In response to the low number of passengers, airlines have reduced their flight schedules and frequencies across popular routes. Meanwhile, countries such as the US, UK, Dubai, Maldives and many more, have restricted flights from India due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. This has also affected passenger numbers, especially those of Air India. Commercial sales of passenger flight tickets fell nearly 30 percent in April 2021. The situation for small carriers is even worse compared to big players such as Air India because of their reach. Indigo is seen as the only survivor in the market due to expanded business. Air India to start operations Air India will start operating its flight services from London to Mumbai from 17 May. However, the national carrier will not operate on May 18, 23 and 30. Prohibition of international passenger flights All commercial passenger flight movements were halted in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit India. After a two-month ban, domestic flights began to resume while international passenger flights remained banned. Earlier, the Center had extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights until 31 May 2021. However, these restrictions do not apply to international flights with all cargo. The government is yet to make a decision on the resumption of international passenger flights. India currently has a bilateral air bubble deal with 27 countries, which are also excluded from international flights. Restrictions on flights from India Earlier, Australia had announced a temporary ban on all its direct passenger flights from India. Shortly afterwards, Canada, the UAE and Britain also banned flight operations from India, Later, Indonesia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Oman, Singapore, Kuwait also announced similar bans. The US is considering resuming its journey from India, while other countries are expected to tighten their border policy, according to some experts. Currently, Air India and United Airlines are still operating flights between India and the US Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, from May 17, will allow vaccinated individuals to enter their borders, thus opening the country after a year. Read also: US Air Force flights with COVID-19 medical equipment to India postponed until Wednesday







