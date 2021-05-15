Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar arrives in Tokyo

TOKYO, May 14 (AFP): Japanese journalist arrested while covering the aftermath of a Myanmar coup arrived in Tokyo late Friday after charges against him were dropped as a diplomatic gesture.

Yuki Kitazumi, held in Yangon Insey Prison since his arrest last month, was one of at least 80 reporters detained during the junta’s crackdown on anti-coup dissent.

Security forces have killed more than 780 people since protests erupted after the Feb. 1 coup that toppled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to a local monitoring group.

“I am in good health, both mentally and physically,” Kitazumi said after landing at Tokyo’s Narita Airport.

But he admitted he was “extremely disappointed” when he was deported from Burma.

“I’m a journalist and I wanted to tell what was going on in Yangon,” he said, adding that he had gathered creepy evidence from his fellow inmates.

“Some are deprived of meals for two days, others are interrogated while threatening with weapons, or beaten if they try to deny (the allegations).

“Thanks to my Japanese nationality, I was able to escape this kind of treatment, but the reality is that many Burmese are being tortured.”

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi had previously said that Tokyo had used “various channels” to push for Kitazumi’s release and that it had been “hard work”.

“As a result of those efforts, the Myanmar authorities announced yesterday that they would withdraw the lawsuit,” he told reporters in Tokyo.

– $ 4 million in food aid –

The minister also announced that Japan has provided Myanmar with $ 4 million in emergency food aid through the World Food Program.

The support is expected to help 600,000 people.

“Food supply for the poor population in the Yangon region is rapidly deteriorating amid this situation and they are facing difficulties in maintaining even the most basic living conditions,” the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In late March, Japan announced it was suspending new aid to Myanmar in response to the coup.

“We have continued our calls in Myanmar to immediately stop the violence, release those detained (political prisoners) and return to the democratic political process,” Motegi said.

Myanmar’s state broadcaster MRTV reported on Thursday that the charges against journalist Kitazumi were being dropped “in order to reconcile with Japan and improve our relationship”.

State media said a previous investigation revealed that Kitazumi “supported the protests”.

He was charged under a newly revised provision in the penal code which criminalizes the spread of false news, criticism of the coup or encouraging disobedience between soldiers and civil servants.

Convicts can face up to three years in prison.

Kitazumi, who was previously arrested in February but released shortly afterwards, was the first foreign journalist to be charged since the coup.

A Polish photographer arrested while covering a protest in March was released and deported after nearly two weeks in custody.

As well as the arrest of reporters and photographers, the junta has also revoked broadcasting licenses and ordered regular internet outages while seeking to suppress news of the anti-coup protest movement.

On Wednesday, DVB independent media reporter Min Nyo was sentenced to three years in prison for a criminal uprising.

Ko Aung Kyaw Oo, a former reporter for Tomorrow Journal, was arrested on Thursday afternoon, his son confirmed to AFP.

Forty-five journalists and photographers remain in custody across Myanmar, according to monitoring group Reporting Asean. – AFP