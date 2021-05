Report warns of forced labor Uighurs in solar panel supply chain | Business and Economy News

Work programs in Beijing Uyghur equate to forced population transfers and enslavement, the report says.

A new report warns against the use of Uighur forced labor by China in the global solar panel production supply chain. The study from the University of Sheffield Hallam in the United Kingdom said that Chinese labor transfers to the northwestern region of Xinjiang, where rights groups say Muslim minority Uighurs have been subjected to persecution and exile, have been placed in an environment of unprecedented coercion, under the constant threat of re-education and internment. The report added 45 percent of the world’s polysilicon manufacturers a key material used in 95 percent of solar modules are based in Xinjiang where most Uighurs live. The investigation found that many of the leading Chinese manufacturers of raw materials, solar-grade polysilicon, ingots and integral mass in solar module production are devices operating in the region that have used forced labor transfers of indigenous people to the region, and of these manufacturers have beneficial relationships with Xinjiang Production and Construction Troops. The approval of these forced labor producers has a significant impact on solar module power producers and on the governments, developers and consumers who buy them, the report said. Exposure risk Demand for solar panels has grown as countries increasingly commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Researchers identified 90 Chinese and international companies whose supply chains are in some way linked to forced labor. They called on solar panel manufacturers to evaluate their supply chains and obtain materials elsewhere, saying the examples described in the report were intended to provide stakeholders with evidence to assess the risk of exposure. to forced labor in the solar supply chain. International pressure has mounted for Beijing to allow entry into Xinjiang, with Germany, the UK and the US holding a virtual UN meeting on Thursday condemning documented rights abuses. China has repeatedly denied the allegations. Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard told the event that about one million Uighurs and predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities were being arbitrarily arrested in the region. The U.S. has said President Joe Biden will urge allies to increase pressure on Beijing over alleged forced labor during its first leaders’ meeting in June.







