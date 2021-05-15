Mice ‘rain from the sky’ in Australia as it faces its worst rodent plague





Australian farmers and factories are facing a fierce attack from millions of mice as farmers try to protect their crops from the worst rodent plagues in decades. A video posted Tuesday night appears to show some of the rats ‘raining’ from the sky. Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) journalist Lucy Thackray shared the video, which shows both dead and living mice falling to the ground in the Australian state of New South Wales. “Even if the wheat is in the silos, rats can reach it. Just like Tyler Jones discovered in Tullamore when he was cleaning auger and started falling mice,” Thackray wrote on Twitter. Even if the wheat is in the silos, the rats can reach it. Just like Tyler Jones discovered in Tullamore when he cleared the auger and started dropping mice #museplague # minj # australia pic.twitter.com/mWOHNWAMPv – Lucy Thackray (@LucyThack) May 12, 2021 In the western districts of New South Wales (NSW), the country’s most populous state, millions of mice are now on the march. There are also serious infections in southern Queensland, Victoria and South Australia. In recent months, millions of mice have caused massive destruction of crops and grain stored in eastern Australia. Not only that, in three cities, rats even managed to invade the local hospital, biting patients. A viral video showed a giant vacuum sucking rats out of storage containers, but the methods to handle the intrusion have so far provided little rest for farmers. The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday announced a relief package for farmers dealing with a catastrophic mouse plague that has destroyed crops and wreaked havoc on communities. State Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall told the media that $ 39 million in funding will go to farmers dealing with the emergency, reports the DPA news agency. “We will provide free chemical poison baits to farmers, major producers, producers, to challenge this disaster,” Marshall said, adding that discounts will be given to small businesses and households for poison and traps purchased. The minister said the state government was also seeking approval from the country’s pesticide authority to use bromadiolone, a new poison currently illegal in Australia, which he said is “the strongest mouse poison you can get on the site of Earth”. “We have not seen a plague on this scale since the early 1980s, and everyone hoped the cool winter conditions would see their number damaged. Nothing has worked so far,” Marshall said. The rodent plague has been raging for months, with people bitten and crops destroyed. Tons of wheat can not be sold because it is contaminated by rat litter and hay trucks will burn due to damage. As of late April, NSW Health had reported 23 cases of leptospirosis, a rare disease that can cause kidney failure and meningitis commonly transmitted by rats, since the beginning of the year, compared to 11 in 2020, Australian News News Reported by AAP. (With contributions from agencies)







