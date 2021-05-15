First 80 Australians return after controversial travel ban imposed in India





(CNN) Australia took its first repatriation flight from India since its controversial travel ban from the Covid-hit country came into force, with 80 Australians landing in Darwin on Saturday and immediately sent to quarantine facilities. A number of passengers were unable to board the Qantas flight from New Delhi as they tested positive for Covid-19 and close contacts were also blocked by boarding, according to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT.) The Australian government’s aggressive ban on travelers from the country has proven controversial; ministers were charged with racism after threatening five years in prison for anyone who violated the restrictions. Saturday’s trip was the first of a fist that brought home 9,000 Australians stranded in India in the coming weeks. The next flight is scheduled for May 23, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Friday. Upon arrival, travelers face two weeks in quarantine at a converted mining camp in Howard Springs in the Northern Territory, Reuters reports. “We are following medical advice and making sure we protect Australians here and I am delighted that that first flight has arrived, and there will definitely be more flights coming,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told a news conference. television, the news agency added. Passengers are transported to Howard Springs Quarantine Center. Steven Hoare / Getty Images “Importers it is important to do the testing we are doing now, before people come with those planes to Australia. This is the process we are following and we will continue to follow.” India is in the grip of a devastating coronavirus outbreak, reporting 326,098 more infections and 3,890 new deaths on Saturday. Has seen nearly 25 million recorded Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began. In total about 9,000 Australians in India have registered with the federal government, seeking to return home. But the total ban on arrivals from India has faced strong opposition from Australia’s Indian community, human rights defenders and even members of the government itself. Government Senator Matt Canavan said in a tweet earlier this month that it was more important to fix Australia’s quarantine system than “leave our Australians stranded”. “We must help the Aussies in India return, not imprison them,” he said. Payne said Saturday’s flight brings the total number of government-facilitated flights across the pandemic from India to 39 – bringing back over 6,400 Australians since March 2020. Since the pandemic began, DFAT has helped over 45,700 Australians return to over 500 flights, including over 18,800 people on 128 government-facilitated flights, a DFAT spokesman told CNN.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos