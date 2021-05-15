Update pandemic travel news: UK opens in ‘green’ international list





(CNN) Now that the world has begun to open, CNN Travel is helping you make plans for 2021 and beyond through these weekly travel news summaries. Come here to learn about the attractions that open their doors, the destinations that regulate entry rules, and the places where Covid rivets have forced the authorities to remove the shutters. aperture English people will finally be able to hug each other on Monday. This is not due to a relaxation of the country’s “rigid upper lip”, but rather the next phase of relieving coronavirus restrictions on England. As well as careful physical intimacy – by which we do not mean pajamas and twin beds – the green light has also been given to indoor hospitality and entertainment, including pubs, restaurants, cinemas and museums. Portugal, which will reopen to British visitors in due course on May 17, has been named the biggest tourism winner. International travel is set to reopen, with people allowed to relax for a limited amount “green” list of countries – only some of which are actually welcome UK tourists., which will reopen to British visitors in due course on May 17, has been named the biggest tourism winner. ukother nations – Scotland, Wales AND Northern Ireland – each applies its own set of restrictions, for which you can get the low level other nations –AND– each applies its own set of restrictions, for which you can get the low level here Italthe most famous islands, Capri – a plentiful destination in the Gulf of Naples – has stolen a march on its tourism rivals this week claiming it was within days of becoming “Covid-free”, with One ofthe most famous islands,– a plentiful destination in the Gulf of Naples – has stolen a march on its tourism rivals this week claiming it was within days of becoming “Covid-free”, with vaccination program almost completed Germany, MunichThe world-famous Oktoberfest may have been canceled last week for the second year in a row, but there was applause in parts of Bavaria this week after INThe world-famous Oktoberfest may have been canceled last week for the second year in a row, but there was applause in parts of Bavaria this week after several outdoor beer gardens open. Word for the wise: If a man in the shadows offers you to cross the line and get both blows immediately to the neck, turn it down. Capri in the Gulf of Naples has declared himself almost “without coves”. Laurent Emmanuel / AFP through Getty Images Tennessee, the theme park of country legend Dolly Parton In Pigeon Forge,, the theme park of country legend Dolly Parton Dollywood u rihap this week on a limited basis. And on May 13, the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that Americans who are fully vaccinated can now go inside or outside without masks – as the KPS has already achieved a success, which has already applies to more than one third of the Population. New York’The most legendary hotels have opening dates listed: Two ofThe most legendary hotels have opening dates listed: Plaza , the French Renaissance-inspired monolith near Central Park, is scheduled to reopen on May 20, while the peninsula , on the corner of Fifth Street and 55th Street, will welcome guests on June 1st. United States for More than 37 million people are expected to travel tofor Memorial Day holidays at the end of the month, a big boost from last year’s record level. Closures Sources tell CNN that there are now dozens of suspected cases of Covid-19 in Everest Base Camp – though officials deny it. CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout talks about a Norwegian climber who developed symptoms of Covid-19 while climbing a mountain. Malin Everest, me China planning to set up a Nepali. Coronavirus restrictions have even reached the small dining table size summit, meplanning to set up a “dividing line” to prevent Tibetans from mixing climbers with climbers climbing Covid The fact that this highest part of Everest is known as the “Death Zone” gives some indication that it is not a favorable environment to extend and Reuters reports that it is not clear how the dividing line will be implemented or who will implement it. him. Maldives was one of the first places to fully reopen to tourists, but now was one of the first places to fully reopen to tourists, but now banned tourists from South Asia until further notice, cutting a lifeline for wealthy Indians fleeing their country’s Covid crisis. The ban applies to all visa holders from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and anyone who has transited through those countries in the last two weeks. Looking ahead The proposals, published by the European Commission, advised that arrivals should be inoculated 14 days before arrival with a vaccine from its approved list. Washington DC plans for it plans for it fully reopened by June 11th , but with mask restrictions still in force. The first phase of a two-part plan unveiled by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday will see the removal of capacity constraints on most indoor activities on May 21, except in bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues. St. Helena , the small island in the middle of the Atlantic where Napoleon was once exiled and which only got one airport in 2017, is now fully vaccinated and will reopen to visitors from June 21st. The super remote island is one of the limited number of destinations on the UK “green” list. Remote work opportunity of the week Tuscany and Rieti in Lazio If you are tired of looking at the walls of your exchange room back in the office, you may be tempted by picturesque Italian cities of Santa Fiora inand Rieti in Both cities are offering to pay up to 50% of the rent of anyone who decides to move and telelect on a long-term basis. It does not matter what you do for a living, as long as you have an “active” job and are proficient in technology that you should do anywhere. Applicants should have an “active” job, even if they can do it in front of a laptop on a panoramic terrace overlooking the olive groves while drinking a glass of red wine. It does not matter what you do for a living, as long as you have the technical skills to do it anywhere. The so-called “smart working villages” are now booming in Italy as local authorities seize the potential of high-speed internet growth and set up “labs” equipped for telecommunications. Sharon Braithwaite, Livia Borghese, Jack Guy, Meenketan Jha, Silvia Marchetti, Cristiana Moisescu, Kristen Rogers and Jessie Yeung of CNN contributed to this report.

