Changi Airport to separate passengers from high-risk countries to stop the spread of Covid-19, Singapore News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Passengers arriving at Changi Airport from high-risk regions will be separated from people coming from countries with a lower risk profile. They will be assigned a wharf other than those used by people coming from countries with a lower risk profile Covid-19, and also use different arrival halls, luggage belts and toilets from those coming from the area with lower risk. If they are flying from very high risk areas, they will be accompanied all the time as they move through the airport. These passengers will also do their testing upon arrival of Covid-19 at special health checkpoints. The latest precautions come as Changi Airport becomes the largest active Covid-19 group here, with a total of 59 cases on Friday (May 14th). Workers infected with Covid-19 at Changi Airport were mostly working in an area hosting passengers from higher-risk regions, including South Asia, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Friday. He said the airport identified this trend after studying 20 plus initial infections in the airport group. Also, about 8,000 office workers in the passenger terminal buildings of Changi Airport will be tested in the coming days as part of a special testing operation to contain the spread of Covid-19. In a statement Saturday, the Singapore Civil Aviation Authority (CAAS) said nearly 10,000 airport workers have been tested since the start of the operation on May 9, of whom 35 tested positive for the virus. However, none of these workers are in serious condition. Eventually, all airport employees in higher-risk roles will be placed on a routine seven-day routine testing cycle, regardless of their vaccination status. This is a step forward from the current 14-day cycle. CAAS added that many of those who tested positive had eaten at points in Terminal 3 Basement 2, which has been closed since May 10 for cleaning and disinfection. The cleaning and disinfection operation is now complete for Kopitiam and a FairPrice supermarket there, and a thorough review of point hygiene practices and safe management measures is underway. Cleaning and disinfection are also ongoing at Jewel, and similar operations will be extended to transit areas where airport staff were suspected of being infected. Members of the public who had visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 from 1 May will be offered free Covid-19 testing and are strongly encouraged to take this test. The Ministry of Health will progressively inform these individuals via SMS notification with details on how to book an appointment for the test. CAAS said: “In our ongoing fight against Covid-19, we have called on the airport community to do their part to help spread the virus. “Airport staff are reminded to exercise social responsibility, minimize social interactions, and are encouraged to be vaccinated and tested to protect themselves and their loved ones. “We recognize the contributions, dedication and sacrifices that men and women of the airport community have made to keep our airport safe, ensuring that Singapore remains connected to the world.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos