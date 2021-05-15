Americans dominate the first Women’s World Triathlon Series – WKRG News 5





FILE – In this photo of August 18, 2018, Taylor Knibb from the USA runs to take second place in the ITA Elite Women World Cup triathlon event in Lausanne, Switzerland. Knibb won the World Cup Series triangle at the start of the season to reserve her place on the US team for the Tokyo Olympics in July. (Valentin Flauraud / Keystone via AP, File)

It was a good enough day for American women in the Triathlon World Series Series race at the opening of the season outside of Tokyo, something that predicts well for those in the Olympics in less than two months. Taylor Knibb won the Yokohama Triathlon to reserve her place on the US team for the Tokyo Games in July, albeit on a different course from the one used on Saturday. The 23-year-old Knibb completed the Olympic distance of a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-kilometer cycle and a 10-kilometer run in 1 hour, 54 minutes, 27 seconds. Summer Rappaport, who had already qualified for the Tokyo Games, was second, while Taylor Spivey finished fourth. The Maya Kingma of the Netherlands was third, preventing an all-American podium. Rappaport was 30 seconds behind Knibb. Kingma finished in 1: 55.05 with Spivey 18 seconds behind Kingma. Austrian Julia Hauser was fifth, three seconds behind Spivey. I really wasn’t thinking about Tokyo, I just wanted to get to that finish line, Knibb said in comments posted on the World Triathlon website. Maya was so good at the technical sections of the bike, so I just wanted to pay attention to that and push in the parts where the band was slower. I was just like I had to run, I knew I only needed a second and there was not much time to think! Rappaport said she was happy to be part of one or two Americans. ” “I was focused on catching Taylor and Maya after competing only twice since the pandemic, and today I felt Id found my competitive advantage again,” she said. Kingma said Knibb surprised him while cycling. I was prepared to give it my all in swimming and the first lap of the bike and hoped there would be a small group, Kingma said. Taylor (Knibb) escaped before I planned and she was so strong in the straight, and we retreated. I was just trying to hold her steering wheel and saw that the gap was growing. ” American Katie Zaferes was 22nd among 55 starters in a time of 1: 57.12. Zaferes, the 2019 world champion, had finished on the podium in the last three Yokohama silver races in 2017 and 2018 and a course record of 1: 52.12 while winning in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic prevented the race from being held in 2020. An American also reached the podium at the later event for men. Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt won in a time of 1:42:55, Belgium’s Jelle Geens was second in 1:43:05 00 and American Morgan Pearson was seven seconds behind Geens in third. The Tokyo Olympics course will be at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo Bay. The men’s race is scheduled for July 26, the women’s event a day later and a new mixed relay on July 31, all early in the morning starting to take into account the expected high temperatures and oppressive humidity in Tokyo. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos