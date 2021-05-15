International Family Day 2021: Date, theme, history and significance





International Family Day is celebrated annually by the United Nations around the world on May 15th. The day is commemorated to highlight important issues central to family well-being, such as health, education, gender equality, child rights and social inclusion among others. The prolonged Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of digital technologies in areas such as work, education and communication. It has also led to an acceleration of technological changes that had already been in the process for society and at work including the increased use of digital platforms and related technological innovations such as cloud computing and the use of big data and algorithms. The United Nations is preparing for the thirtieth anniversary of the International Family Year, 2024, which aims to raise awareness of responsible family-oriented megatrends and policies to address their effects. Megatrend trends including new technologies, demographic shifts, rapid urbanization and migration trends, as well as climate change, have dramatically shaped our world. International Family Day Theme 2021 The theme for International Family Day 2021 is’ Families and New Technologies. It focuses on the impact of new technologies on the well-being of families. History of International Family Day 2021 The United Nations began to focus on family-related issues during the 1980s. In 1983, the Economic and Social Council, the Committee on Social Development, recommended its resolution (1983/23) on the role of the family in the development process and called on Secretary General to raise awareness among decision makers and the public. in relation to family problems and requirements, along with effective ways of meeting those needs. The General Assembly proclaimed the International Year of the Family in its resolution 44/82 of 9 December 1989. In 1993, the General Assembly decided that May 15 should be celebrated as International Family Day each year. Importance of International Family Day 2021 International Family Day provides an opportunity to promote awareness of family issues and to increase knowledge about social, economic and demographic processes by creating an effect on families. On September 25, 2015, the 193 member states of the United Nations unanimously adopted the Sustainable Development Goals. It is a set of 17 goals aimed at eradicating poverty, discrimination, abuse and preventable deaths, addressing environmental degradation and starting an era of development for all people. Thus, family and family-oriented policies and programs are important in achieving many of these goals. Read: International Nurses Day 2021: History, Topics, Meaning, and Quotes Read: National Technology Day 2021: Topic, history, meaning and quotes

