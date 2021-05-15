Indian-American Neera Tanden is appointed senior adviser to the White House





Indiana-American Neera Tanden has been named senior adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, two months after she withdrew her appointment as White House Office of Management and Budget amid fierce opposition from Republican senators. Tanden, 50, is scheduled to join the White House on Monday. It has been entrusted with two tasks – to launch a U.S. Digital Service review and to plan unforeseen cases that may result from the Supreme Court reviewing Republican lawsuits seeking to strike the Affordable Care Act. Tanden is currently the president and CEO of a progressive think-tank, the Center for American Progress (CAP). “Neera’s intellect, perseverance and political ingenuity will be an asset to the Biden administration,” said CAP founder and CEO John Podesta. He said the White House has made tremendous progress by fighting multiple challenges once in a generation? from vaccinating millions of Americans to providing real economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic and from strengthening the Affordable Care Act to tackling climate change. “Many of these bold policy solutions, which have the mutual support of voters across the country, were developed and run by Neera at CAP for many years. “The administration’s efforts will increase with Neera Tanden on the team,” Podesta added. Tanden previously served as senior adviser on health reform in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She has worked with Congress and stakeholders on specific provisions of the legislative achievement of former President Barack Obama’s signing of the Care Act of Affordable. Prior to that, Tanden was director of domestic policy for the Obama-Biden presidential campaign, where she managed all domestic policy proposals. Tanden also served as policy director for Hillary Clinton’s first presidential campaign. Prior to the 2008 presidential campaign, Tanden served as legislative director in the Clinton office, and deputy campaign manager and director of affairs for the Clinton 2000 Senate campaign. She began her career as a director of domestic policy at former President Bill Clinton’s White House, and senior policy adviser to the First Lady.

Tanden holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and a law degree from Yale School of Law.

