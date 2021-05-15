CDB promises further support for St Vincent – NationNews Barbados – nationnews.com





St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) can expect support from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for its recovery efforts following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano last month. New CDB President Dr Gene Leon reconfirmed the banks’ support for SVG’s recovery and reconstruction efforts during a courtesy call with the Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Friday. Discussions focused on the challenges facing the SVG now following a series of volcanic eruptions, which caused significant economic consequences and social displacement. With detailed needs assessments now completed, the bank is providing assistance through a variety of mechanisms, including immediate response funding and emergency grant facilities. Options for technical support and social protection interventions are also being considered. The challenges are great, but the CDB is already working with SVG to identify, prioritize and address the most urgent needs, Leon said. Gonsalves indicated that the reconstruction program would require tremendous effort and resources as public infrastructure, agriculture and tourism, water facilities and many other amenities were negatively impacted by the blasts. Earlier this month, the CDB provided relief supplies worth more than $ 135,000 under its volcano-ready project. This included mattresses and water tanks, as well as volcano warning and monitoring equipment. (ME)







