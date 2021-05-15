An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 10 members of a family in a refugee camp in Gaza.





An Israeli airstrike that hit a house in a Gaza refugee camp killed at least 10 Palestinians from the same extended family overnight, some of them children, according to witnesses. A 5-month-old baby was pulled alive from the rubble. Palestinian officials and neighbors said the house in the Shati camp had been attacked without warning. In a statement Saturday afternoon, the Israeli Defense Forces said they had attacked a number of senior officials of the Hamas terrorist organization, in an apartment used as terror infrastructure in the area of ​​the Al Shati refugee camp. The father of four of the children who died, Mohammed al-Hadidi, told reporters that his wife and their five sons had gone to Shati to visit her brother for Eid al-Adha, the Islamic holiday marking the end of the month of holy of Ramadan. They were sleeping in their homes, said Mr. Al-Hadid, speaking with Shahab, a Hamas-affiliated news agency. They did not carry weapons, did not fire rockets, and did not harm anyone.

Shati is a crowded refugee camp north of the city of Gaza along the Mediterranean coast. With its noise of buildings and alleys near the sea, Shati, also known as the Beach Camp, is the third largest of the eight refugee camps in the Gaza Strip. Originally home to 23,000 refugees who fled Lydda, Jaffa, Beer Sheva and other areas of Palestine in 1948, the camp has grown since housing more than 85,000 people. They all reside in an area of ​​about one-fifth of a square mile, making it one of the busiest places in the world, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, known as Unrwa, which works with Palestinian refugees. Al Jazeera broadcast videos of rescue teams using trucks moving the ground to clear the rubble of the house. Rescue workers were also seen climbing around the rubble in search of survivors, while graphic footage showed doctors evacuating the bloodied victims. At the edge of the rubble, under the harsh lights of rescue teams, was Mr. Al-Hadidi, screaming in the ruins where the bodies of his children were found. In a video of the scene posted on social media, he shakes while some other men hold him up. On Saturday afternoon, rescue work was halted and debris from the house was sent to both sides of Al-Soussi Mosque Road. Residents of four neighboring houses were cleaning up broken glass and debris. Although they were so close to the house that it was hit that they were almost touching it, the other buildings were relatively undamaged, suggesting a precise strike.

The airstrikes in Gaza had intensified after midnight and when rockets hit the house around 2am, some people in the neighborhood were awake, glued to the news. News media footage Saturday morning showed Mr. Al-Hadidi visiting his infant son in the hospital, holding his little hand and kissing him while the child cries. Oh, love, he says to the baby, Omar. Thank God, love. This is an oppressive world that is standing watching us and our children as massacres are taking place, said Mr. Al-Hadidi in the interview for Shehab.

