Reopening Ontario Outdoor Recreation Sites Should Focus on Equality, Entry: Lawyers

TORONTO – Ontario soccer players have pushed the province to reopen ordered closed courses while the province is under house arrest orders, but some observers say access to outdoor recreational facilities serving a wider population should be just as high on the agenda.

Doctors and administrators of recreational facilities say Canadians need access to affordable, inclusive, and local ways to get out and exercise, as long as health care professionals consider it safe.

“Many of the people I care for live in dense apartment buildings, have small interior spaces and do not have the luxury of a backyard,” said Dr. Naheed Dosani, a palliative care physician and health justice activist in Toronto.

“We really need to think about how to keep these people physically and mentally healthy.”

Dr. Dosani and others hope the province will equalize any reopening of recreational opportunities. As well as golf courses, basketball nets, skating parks and tennis courts have remained out of bounds for months.

Golfers and club operators argue that the sport is safe as it is possible to do golf while you are disguised and physically distanced, other provinces are currently allowing the sport and people are not traveling to play.

“They are looking to play their golf course in their home community for the physical and mental health break that this sport provides,” Mike Kelly, executive director of the Ontario Golf Association, said in May.

Some doctors have even given golf and many other forms of outdoor exercise the green light because the risk of transmitting COVID-19 is low outside.

However, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford has not been willing to waver because the province has routinely reported more than 2,000 new, daily COVID-19s and many intensive care units are still overloaded.

“I talk to my friends. “I know what ‘s going on,” Ford said Thursday.

“They get another friend, two or three. They go out, they go to golfing … then after golf, they come back, they have some openings. This is the problem.”

Ford said he hopes to reopen outdoor recreation facilities by June 2, but the golf industry is not retreating and some have even reopened in opposition.

Yet many say reopening plans cannot focus solely on a sport that comes with costly fees, often requires a membership and does not always attract young people.

















“Given what we have learned about this pandemic and how it has had a disproportionate impact on people experiencing poverty and racist communities, it is quite disappointing that there has been such advocacy about a sport like golf,” said Dr. . Dosani.

“It probably speaks to who has the loudest voice at times like this, and who has the resources to defend.”

While it is important to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19, this does not mean that all physical activity should be limited, said ActionAction, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to physical activity.

Walking, walking, cycling, tennis, basketball and simply accessing the open green space can be safe, said Dr. Leigh Vanderloo of Participation

“We are doing a disservice by banning access to all these different types of recreational and sports facilities outside,” she said.

Prolonged waiting to return to recreation is especially difficult for marginalized communities or those living in condensed backyard homes, she said.

“They really need to get out of their country and get out,” said Dr. Vanderloo.

















1:53

Children also need a return to recreation, said the Canadian Pediatric Association. It has been demanding that the province immediately reopen outdoor recreational spaces or produce data showing the sites have been a source of virus transmission for weeks.

He wrote to Ford on May 7 asking for the reopening again and suggesting that this would help address the high number of young people who felt depressed and were facing mental illness.

While the Toronto YMCA has hosted virtual and remote activities for many age groups during the pandemic, Chief of Operations Lesley Davidson said those who would visit the facilities want to go back to the pool, throwing hoops and even working out in the gym.

















4:25

“Not everyone can have a gym at home, so they lack weights and cardio, but I also think people miss the community a lot,” she said. “They miss their friends.”

Physical activity, she said, can boost well-being and the YMCA is eager to find ways to welcome everyone when it is safe.

“We are always in touch with what the protocols are and whenever we learn more, we are immediately adapting,” she said.

“We are always hopeful and we are always ready.”

– With files from John Chidley-Hill in Toronto

