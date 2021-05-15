Reflecting on World War II News, Sports, Work





John Biege, from Fort Dodge, did not consider himself particularly superstitious when, as a World War II aircraft, he boarded a bomber with the number 1313 painted on his side.

However, that B-24 Liberator turned out to be an unfortunate aircraft. Biege, 104, recalled that as soon as they were in the air, he saw a window and no oil spilling from one of the bomber’s four engines. He informed the pilot and the plane landed safely using the remaining three engines. This story was one of many gathered Friday when U.S. Assistant Senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley conducted interviews with six World War II veterans at Fort Dodge. The interviews were recorded and a copy of each will be placed in the Library of Congress. The interviews were part of the Library Veterans History Project. Webster County Veterans Affairs Director Dan Lewandowski said there are 25 World War II veterans living in the county. He sent them all the letters, inviting them to be interviewed about the project. He said six of them agreed to attend. In addition to Biege, they were Albert Habhab, 95, a former Fort Dodge mayor and chief justice of the Iowa Court of Appeal; Bennett Johnson, 94; William Dean Polking, 95; Robert McCarville, 96; and Jake Irving. Two Grassley aides and two Ernst staff members came to Fort Dodge to interview veterans at their homes. Sarah Albee, a component services specialist, and Dave Allen, a fellow veteran, interviewed Biege at his apartment in Friendship Haven. Albee and Allen work for Grassley, a Republican. The veteran told them he is a Baraboo, Wisconsin native who was living in Minnesota when he entered service. He said he was part of a group of 90 men who reported induction into the military at Fort Snelling in Minnesota. There, he was asked to volunteer for pilot training. When he refused, an officer told him “I will sit here until you say you want to be a pilot”. Biege accepted and was sent to Amarillo, Texas, for basic pilot cadet training. However, no one in his class became a pilot. “They left us all and made balls out of us,” he said. He recalled being sent to Denver, Colorado, for gun and gun school. He then went to another base where he maintains and loads 50 caliber machine guns on P-51 Mustang fighter jets. Subsequent assignments sent him to Las Vegas, Nevada; Lincoln, Nebraska; Mexico ri; and Texas. He flew with three types of bombers: B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator and B-29 Superfortress. Near the end of the war, he went across the sea for about two weeks in a B-29 unit. He returned home in December 1945 after 30 months in the army. Today’s news and more in your inbox Two preschool teachers of St. School. Paul Lutheran will hit the roof on Tuesday to raise money for a new feature for … Young professionals who have made an impact in their community have a chance to be recognized in a publication … The Board of Education of the Fort Dodge Community School announced the finalists for the position of …



