Portugal will start reopening to EU tourists from Monday

Portugal will resume accepting tourists from most European countries on Monday, the interior ministry said, after months of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Travelers from European Union countries with coronavirus rates below 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a 14-day period can make “all kinds of visits to Portugal, including non-essential visits,” the ministry said in a statement.

Tourists from Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland and Switzerland are also allowed to start flying to Portugal.

Visitors will have to show proof of a negative test taken up to 72 hours before a flight and airlines will be fined from € 500 to € 2,000 for each passenger boarding without presenting proof of a negative test.

The ministry said restrictions, limited to essential travel, would be maintained for five EU countries – Cyprus, Croatia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Sweden – plus Brazil, India and South Africa.

Yesterday, Portugal said it would allow holidaymakers from Britain to enter the country from Monday, sparking a sigh of relief from hotel owners already flooded with bookings following Britain’s intervention for travel from that day.

Britain added Portugal, whose economy is heavily dependent on tourism, to a “green” list of foreign destinations a week ago, allowing Britons to travel there without the need for a Covid-19 quarantine when they return home.

European Union rules ban non-essential travel from outside the bloc, making Portugal’s decision to allow tourists to the UK an exception.

“We are very excited about this news. The consequences of the decision are being felt by every type of hotel, from five-star hotels,” said Eliderico Viegas, head of the Algarve regional hotel association.

EasyJet Airlines, which added about 100,000 extra seats for flights to Portugal during the summer, and British travel agency Thomas Cook, where bookings in Portugal tripled last week, also welcomed the news.

“We have hundreds of clients with their cases filled,” said a spokesman for Thomas Cook.

On Monday, EU leaders will discuss a proposal to ease travel restrictions for people from outside the bloc who were fully vaccinated or came from countries with a low number of cases.

Recent coronavirus histories

Celebrations in Poland as terraces reopen

Champagne taps came out in the middle of the night in Poland as bars and restaurants opened their outdoor terraces for the first time in more than six months and many Poles came out to celebrate.

Bars and restaurants can now offer in-service, in-house service due to limited capacity reopening on 28 May. Since October, they have been able to serve only removed foods.

Moreover, Poles are no longer required to wear masks outside in places where they can observe social distance.

“We have been locked up for so long, over 200 days, and it was very stressful and exhausting for a variety of reasons, we did not know if we could survive,” said Zuzia Mockallo, 34, co-owner of Bar Studio, based in the historic building of the capital, the Palace of Culture and Science.

“I really feel that the emotions are a bit comparable to the New Year, where everyone has high expectations for the closing of the old year and a new opening … We are very happy and a little excited, a little nervous , but very emotional. “

New cases of coronavirus in Poland fell sharply during April and the government began easing restrictions this month.

Yesterday Poland had 3,288 new cases, compared to a high figure of 35,251 on 1 April.

About 35.7% of adult Poles have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 13.6% have been fully vaccinated, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.