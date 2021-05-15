The remains of World War II soldiers are finally coming to Washington County | News, Sports, Work







POMEROY – The remains of a soldier who fought with the legendary Merrill Marauders in World War II will be returned to Washington County next month. Pfc James W. White was killed on July 2, 1944, in Burma, now Myanmar, during the Battle of Myitkyina. His bones, which were classified as unknown, were identified a year ago by DNA testing by the Defense Accounting Agency POW / MIA. “We never thought we would ever see the day when they would find his body.” said Marie Johnson, White’s granddaughter, who was four years younger than him. “We played together and did all sorts of things together,” Tha Johnson. White served in U.S. Army Company E, Composite Unit Battalion 2 5307, nicknamed Marauders Merrill after Commander, Brig. General Frank Merrill, who fought behind the lines of the Japanese enemy in the jungles of Burma. Fully Voluntary Force, created in 1943, was the theme of the 1962 film “Maruders Merrill’s” starring Jeff Chandler. White was killed between Radhapu and Mankrin, where the battalion’s mission was to maintain the airport in Myitkyina. His bones were not found at the time, the medical examiner’s report said. The remains of soldiers killed in the battle were buried in at least eight temporary cemeteries and numerous isolated locations, the accounting agency said. From a cemetery in Myitkyina, military remains were transferred to a military cemetery in Kalaikunda, India, then exhumed in 1947 and reburied at the National Memorial Pacific Cemetery in Honolulu. Designated Unknown X-52 Kalaikunda, White’s remains were first buried in the Myitkyina Temporary Cemetery with 104 other unknown remains of soldiers killed in the fighting from May to August 1944. In July 2018, the accounting agency disintegrated the remains from the Pacific National Memorial Cemetery, according to the medical examiner report from January 2020. White was among 15 candidates for waste identification, the medical examiner’s report said. The DNA used to match the remains was from Tommy White, White’s brother’s son, Johnson said. White will be buried June 12 next to parents, granddaughter and great-granddaughter in the family cemetery in Long Bottom, Johnson said. The ceremony will include full military honors. A service will be held at the Ewing Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, details of which have not yet been determined. “It will be the highest level,” said Johnson, the oldest living descendant. While White’s remains were identified a year ago, his return to Washington County was delayed due to the pandemic, Johnson said. He could have been buried in the National Cemetery in Arlington, but it was more convenient to bring him home, she said. However, the return of her uncle to Washington County 77 years after his death is a cause for celebration, not mourning. “I could not be more excited,” Tha Johnson. Jess Mancini can be reached at [email protected] Today’s news and more in your inbox







