International
Some Everest Climbers Positive Test for Covid
KATHMANDU, Nepal A prominent mountaineering company abandoned its expedition to Mount Everest, dismantling its tents at the base camp on Saturday after members of its team tested positive for the coronavirus.
An American climber and three Sherpa guides from a 51-person expedition were evacuated from base camp and hospitalized in Kathmandu, according to Ang Tendi Sherpa, the managing director of the local agency that obtained the expedition permit.
The rest of the climbers felt insecure, Mr Sherpa said. That is why the expedition was canceled.
A second wave of coronavirus is destroying Nepal, crushing its weak healthcare system. On Saturday, authorities reported 8,167 new cases and 187 deaths.
In the peaks, the spread of the virus is unclear, but the signs of trouble are growing.
Starting this month, hundreds of foreign climbers, Sherpas and other support staff have been living in the Everests base altitude camp, preparing for a climb to the worlds highest peak. More and more of them are presenting with Covid symptoms and are being tested positive with rapid antigen tests undertaken by three doctors the Nepalese government placed in the base camp, according to Lucas Furtenbach, managing director of Furtenbach Adventures, which organized the canceled expedition.
Mr Furtenbach estimated that about 150 people in the base camp had tested positive, although the number was impossible to verify as no central authority kept track.
“Anyone who gets infected at high altitudes, then develops symptoms and gets sick, it is very difficult to help,” said Mr Furtenbach. We do not take this risk, so our expedition stops immediately.
The Furtenbach Adventures expedition is the first to be canceled on Everest, though other climbers have left the base camp independently, he said. Some climbers were previously transferred to hospitals in Kathmandu, according to accounts they gave on social media and hospitals where some were treated.
Everests can be reached from Nepal or China. On Friday, China canceled all its Everest expeditions due to concerns about the spread of the virus in Nepal.
The Department of Tourism in Nepal has consistently said that no one has come out positive at Everest base camp next to them. They insist the virus safeguards imposed before the climbing season worked.
Mr Furtenbach said, however, that in some cases, norms of social distance were ignored.
The basic preventive measures were simply not respected, he said. There were meetings between teams, there were parties, parties were held.
On Saturday, a tourism official, Mira Acharya, again rebuked climbers for the infection, saying she had recently returned from base camp and that none of her 35-member team had been affected by the virus. She said the Nepalese government had no intention of canceling the expeditions.
Some climbers who can not climb Everest are now canceling expeditions under the pretext of Covid, she said.
After losing an entire season and millions of revenue to shut down Everest during Nepal the first wave of the pandemic last spring, the country issued a record number of climbing permits this year. More than 400 people hoped to reach the top in the narrow window in the spring when the weather is usually calm enough to try a summit.
The first successful summit of the season took place on May 7th. Earlier this week, two climbers, a Swiss-Pakistani and an American, died in the thin air near the summit of Everest. Officials immediately expelled Covid. Due to the remote location of the bodies, no autopsy was planned.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]