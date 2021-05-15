Some Everest Climbers Positive Test for Covid

KATHMANDU, Nepal A prominent mountaineering company abandoned its expedition to Mount Everest, dismantling its tents at the base camp on Saturday after members of its team tested positive for the coronavirus.

An American climber and three Sherpa guides from a 51-person expedition were evacuated from base camp and hospitalized in Kathmandu, according to Ang Tendi Sherpa, the managing director of the local agency that obtained the expedition permit.

The rest of the climbers felt insecure, Mr Sherpa said. That is why the expedition was canceled.

A second wave of coronavirus is destroying Nepal, crushing its weak healthcare system. On Saturday, authorities reported 8,167 new cases and 187 deaths.

In the peaks, the spread of the virus is unclear, but the signs of trouble are growing.

Starting this month, hundreds of foreign climbers, Sherpas and other support staff have been living in the Everests base altitude camp, preparing for a climb to the worlds highest peak. More and more of them are presenting with Covid symptoms and are being tested positive with rapid antigen tests undertaken by three doctors the Nepalese government placed in the base camp, according to Lucas Furtenbach, managing director of Furtenbach Adventures, which organized the canceled expedition.