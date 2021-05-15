New DUP leader may ask Arlene Foster to step aside in bench reorganization before

Future Democratic Unionist Party leader Edwin Poots is considering asking First Secretary Arlene Foster to leave early as part of a party bench adjustment, people familiar with his plans told the Financial Times.

Poots narrowly defeated MP Jeffrey Donaldson to win the first DUP leadership race on Friday night, making him the leader of Stormont’s largest political party at a crucial moment as Northern Ireland struggles with the aftermath of Brexit and makes call for a vote for Irish union.

The 55-year-old – who is known to have a tougher stance than Foster on everything from post-Brexit trade arrangements to social issues including abortion and gay rights – will become DUP leader in late May, but has governed himself as the next next minister and said he would consult with the party on the candidates.

When Foster agreed to step down a week ago after a revolt by senior party figures, she said she would remain as first minister for a month after leaving her DUP role, taking it until the end of June.

A person familiar with the Poots strategy said the incoming leader team was “actively seeking to take the reins faster” so they could deliver a political victory before July 12, the biggest day of the marching season. summer of unionists.

The Belfast Telegraph reported Saturday that the Poots were pressuring Foster to leave. Stormont member Jim Wells, a Poots ally who lost the DUP whip three years ago and hopes to get it back under the new leadership, told FT he had heard suggestions that Foster could leave earlier, but that it would be “entirely at Arlen’s request.” The DUP declined to comment.

Loyal activist Jamie Bryson wrote on Twitter that “it’s a ridiculous proposal (and it always was) for Arlene Foster to stay in office until the end of June,” adding that it was “time to hit the ground running.”

He has identified Northern Ireland protocol, which imposes a customs border on the Irish Sea to avoid a post-Brexit border on the island of Ireland, as his number one priority, but so far has refrained from saying what he would do if the boundary were not removed.

Wells said the Poots would seek to fix the DUP front bench in Stormont. The current team includes Education Minister Peter Weir, Economy Minister Diane Dodds and Gordon Lyons, a junior minister in the executive office. Poots, who has not received questions from reporters since his election, said earlier that he might not stay as agriculture minister.

“Edwin will have to take the sound. What he will not do is assign a front bench by decree,” Wells said. “I would be surprised if many of the current front seat occupants are still there.”

Ian Paisley Jnr, MP and son of DUP founder Ian Paisley, defended Poots’ conservative views on abortion, gay rights and other social issues on Friday night, telling the BBC: “I remember Frank Skinner’s line, you you can be anyone in Britain today except a Christian.That seems to be the case.The BBC wants to bully the man because he happens to be a man of faith.You could not do it if he was a Muslim.You would not do it if it was any other religion. ”

Poots has previously said he believes the earth is only 6,000 years old, much younger than the 4.54 billion years estimated by scientists. He has fought against the rights of gay couples to adopt children and was criticized by a judge for showing prejudice when, as health minister, he tried to maintain a ban on gay men donating blood. He is also against abortion.

“As a young man struggling with my sexuality, I can still recall homophobic comments from a former DUP leader and colleagues left me feeling that I either had to deny who I was or leave Northern Ireland,” he said. wrote Stormont Alliance Party member Andrew Muir on Saturday. “I got involved in politics to change that, because we have to, and we will.”

“Tomorrow morning there will be hundreds of thousands of people in Northern Ireland at church who feel very strong about these sights,” Wells said. “They need someone to represent and articulate for them.”