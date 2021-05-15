4 children, jailed from Changi prison among 19 new Covid-19 community cases, Health News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – An inmate at the Changi Prison Complex and four children were among 19 new community cases reported Saturday (May 15th). Two of the four children are affiliated with the Learning Point school center group. Both, ages 8 and 12, are students at St. Andrew’s New School and took the same school bus as a student who attended enrichment classes at Learning Point and was later confirmed to have Covid-19. This brings the total number of patients in the Learning Point group to nine, after a 50-year-old woman working as a teaching teacher there was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Wednesday. The two remaining children are a 6-year-old boy who is a student at Palm View Elementary School and a 7-year-old boy who is a student at Yio Chu Kang Elementary School. Both cases are related to the operative theater nurse who worked at Sengkang General Hospital. Of the 19 cases in the community, 17 are related to previous cases. They include an inmate who is a 32-year-old from Singapore who was a close contact of the chef working at Changi Prison Complex. Meanwhile, eight of the new community cases were linked to the Changi Airport group, bringing the total to 68. They include staff working at Changi Airport, Ramky Cleantech Services staff, and family members of other cases in group. Other community-related cases include a 55-year-old woman who is a housewife, related to a 22-year-old male from Singapore who works as a cook in Wok Hey (White Sands); a 70-year-old pensioner who is related to a member of the household, a 70-year-old woman; a 41-year-old who works in sales and is related to a Kong Hwa School student; and an 80-year-old woman who was being held at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) Ward 9D. It is affiliated with the TTSH group. There are also two unrelated cases, a 53-year-old driver and a 49-year-old man who is currently unemployed. There were also 12 imported cases announced on Saturday, bringing Singapore total to 61,536. All imported cases were placed on the home stay notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said. The MoH added that the number of new cases in the community increased from 43 cases two weeks ago to 103 last week. The number of unrelated cases in the community within a week also increased, from six to 16 for the same period. A total of 190 patients remain in hospital, including three in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 253 are recovering in community settings. Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 that have tested positive have died from other causes.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos