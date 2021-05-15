Greek neo-Nazi, a member of the European Parliament, sent to prison





ATHENS A convicted Greek neo-Nazi and member of the European Parliament was extradited back to Greece on Saturday to serve a 13-year prison sentence for his part in running the Golden Dawn criminal organization, once Greece’s third largest party. of Greece. Ioannis Lagos arrived in Athens on a flight from Brussels, the seat of the European Parliament, where he has remained independent since 2019. Parliament lawmakers lifted his immunity at the end of last month. Greek state television broadcast footage of the 48-year-old handcuffed being escorted by an airplane and a van to Athens International Airport by armed officers of the Greek policy anti-terrorism unit. After a while, he rushed through the back entrance of the capital court complex. For Orthodoxy and Greece, any sacrifice is worthwhile, he told reporters. Mr Lagos was a key member of the far-right and now-defunct Golden Dawn, which became known to the Greek Parliament in 2012 at the height of the country’s financial crisis. He was among dozens of former lawmakers and party supporters convicted in a landmark decision last October.

After decades of high-profile political trials, a Greek court ruled that the party had acted as a criminal organization, systematically launching violent attacks against migrants and left-wing critics. A total of 13 of the party’s former lawmakers were sentenced to prison, including another prominent member, Christos Pappas, who remains at large. Mr Lagos fled to Brussels shortly after the ruling, taking advantage of the immunity granted to him as a member of the European Parliament. Parliament’s efforts to lift his immunity were delayed by the pandemic. Starting as a dark far-right organization with a penchant for the use of neo-Nazi symbols and oratory in the 1980s, Golden Dawn was pushed into the political stream a decade ago, sparked by public discontent against austerity measures. set by Greece’s international creditors and an influx of migrants. Throwing itself as a patriotic and anti-establishment force, it was a force in the Greek Parliament from 2012 to 2019, becoming the third largest party at its helm. But she maintained discreet ties to neo-fascist parties in Europe and the United States. His downfall was accelerated by the assassination of left-wing musician Pavlos Fyssas in 2013 by a Golden Dawn member, Giorgos Roupakias.

The assassination led to the arrest of the entire party leadership and a judicial investigation, prompting a five-year trial that put most of its politicians and dozens of supporters behind bars. An obvious exception is Mr. Pappas, parties no. 2, which remains free. Like many other Golden Dawn members, Mr. Lagos has insisted that the case against him is politically motivated and that he is being persecuted for his views, not for his actions. Mr Lagos’ extradition was welcomed by Greece’s center-right government. Greek democracy tried and eliminated the toxic poison of Golden Dawn, said Aristotle Peloni, a government spokeswoman. The rule of law stood strong against criminals and the judiciary gave its answer with its rulings.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos