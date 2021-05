Husband of British woman killed in front of her baby ‘saw killer face while mask slipping’

The husband of a British woman killed in front of her baby at their Greek home says he saw the face of her killer. Caroline Crouch was tied up and drowned while her husband Charalambos ‘Babis’ Anagnostopoulos was tied up and tied up during a robbery at their home near Athens on Tuesday (May 11th). It is understood that three men stormed the apartment while a fourth waited outside. After the brutal murder, the robbers fled with 35,000 cash and jewelery. The killer was wearing a motorbike to hide his identity, but Crouch’s husband, Charalambos ‘Babis’ Anagnostopoulos, saw the balaclava slide to reveal the face of his wife’s killer for a while, Daily Mail reports. Her 11-month-old daughter was crying near her body when officers arrived at Glyka Nera’s property near Athens. The family dog ​​was also killed. Mr Anagnostopoulos, a civil aviation pilot, said he managed to call for help on his mobile phone after he had severed ties. Recalling the attack, he said: “We begged the thieves not to hurt us. We told them where the money was and asked them to leave us alone. The police will catch them.” Mr Anagnostopoulos said his wife’s killer was tall, dark-skinned, overweight and under 30 years old. He is said to have suffered from hypoxemia, a low blood oxygen level and lost consciousness temporarily during the attack. Mrs. Crouch’s funeral was held yesterday (Friday, May 14) on Alonnisos Island, where Caroline grew up. Her grieving husband told Greek media that intruders threatened to kill his baby if he and Ms. Crouch did not tell them where they kept their money and jewelry. He told the gang where he could find 10,000 cash hidden inside a Monopoly box. He said the couple had such a considerable amount of money hidden in their home because they had bought a plot of land and had to pay the builders for the work. The thieves stayed inside the family home for about half an hour and continued to loot the rooms after the murder of Mrs. Crouch. No one has been arrested yet. The minister in charge of public order, Michalis Chrisochoidis, described the killing as particularly disgusting. He added: One rarely encounters such barbarism in Greece, in Greek society, even among criminals. The Greek government has announced a reward of 260,000 for the information.







