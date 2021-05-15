The ascension of our Lords teaches us of our ultimate destination; reaction to angels community pants – Manila Newsletter

THE LIVING WORD



Today, Ascension Sunday, we commemorate the end of the Lord’s public ministry in this world. The mission accomplished, Jesus said. This does not mean that he is no longer with us or retired. The evangelist Matthew writes Jesus’ statement: “I am with you always, to the end of the age.”

Jesus has ascended to heaven, but, in another sense, he is still with us in the celebration of the Holy Mass.

LAST DESTINATION. The ascension of our Lord teaches us that our ultimate destination is not in this world, but in the next life. Moreover, the Lord said that there will be surprises: There are those who are first will now be last and the last now will be first (Mk 10:31).

There is a story about a devout secular minister who died and went on to the afterlife. There, or go to the top floor: paradise, where the righteous are rewarded with eternal happiness.

Those who have light or light sins go to the second floor, purgatory, and those with mortal or grave sins are cast into the basement, into hell, where their punishment is eternal torment.

Now the secular minister found himself in purgatory. As he walked around his new home, to his surprise he met his former parish priest.

“Dad, I did not expect you to be here,” exclaimed the enthusiastic parish priest. “Why aren’t you up there?” pointing to paradise.

“Ssshhhh, calm down, Brod. I just saw our congressman. Hes down on us! whispered the priest. (The misconduct of the congressmen was a misuse of a large public fund).

Unfortunately, many people today are more preoccupied with amassing wealth (some sick) and worldly concerns than with their spiritual duties. As God declared, What benefit does a man have if he gains the whole world but suffers the loss of his soul? (Mt 16,26).

The time between Jesus the Ascension and his return to the Last Judgment, we are told not to fix our anxiety only in the afterlife, but to create “heavenly colonies” NOW here on earth.

This means that we must work constantly to make the Kingdom of the gods on earth one characterized by righteousness, love, truth, and peace.

When Jesus returns to the accounts of the worlds, he will judge us on the basis of our good or evil deeds. The righteous will be rewarded, but the wrongdoers will be punished with eternal torment (Mt 25:35 onwards).

We all want to go to heaven, right? If you do not like it, your only option is hell with Lucifer as your god! So let us do what Jesus requires of us while we were still in this world.

Echoing Jesus teaching the Last Judgment, Pope Francis said that our good works will be our passports in heaven. And as the spiritual writer John Dunne reminds us: I will pass this way, but once. Any good, then, that I can do, or any kindness that I can show, let me do it now. Let me not neglect it nor push it because I will not go through it again that way.

REAGIMI N ON ANGEL LOCSIN. One reader, Raymond Crane, reacted to my column about the good work of TV celebrity Angel Locsin, saying: Another example of a self-promoting ‘celebrity’ seeking attention. The appropriate thing for him would be to contribute to the community cellars

Please disagree with Mr. Crane. Miss Locsins’s gesture of sharing the community on her birthday may be self-promotional, but she and many others, including myself, consider it more of a good Christian act.

We need to look at it positively. Is it not disturbing that Miss Locsin took the initiative to share her resources with less fortune amid the pandemic crisis?

Moreover, she was inspiring people, like her famous and wealthy colleagues, to do a similar action. As a celebrity, he made a greater impact on her advocacy than simply contributing to community pantries.

I do not know what religion Mr. Crane belongs to, but Jesus Christ, the God of all Christians, clearly teaches: Let your light shine before men, that they may see your goodness, and glorify your Father. heavenly “(Mt 5:16).

COMPLAINT There are so many people suffering from the coronavirus virus pandemic. I am helping some to buy expensive medicines but my funds are simply lacking. Can I appeal to your kindness to please help these poor patients? Any amount will be very poor and appreciated.

The Lord said: Whatever you did to My younger brothers, you did for Me (Mt. 25:40).

For questions, email me at: [email protected].





