Facebook is reportedly continuing a ban on anti-coup groups in Myanmar





Facebook has reportedly backed a ban on many organizations in Myanmar that have joined forces to resist the military coup that took place in February, according to The rest of the World. The bans were imposed again in 2019, when organizations like the Arakan Army and many of its allies, were classified as terrorist organizations by the democratically elected government. Things have changed in Myanmar since then. After the military coup and the takeover of the government by Tatmadaw (conducted after the elections which the military claims were misleading), the political situation has become extremely complex. However, there is one thing that seems clear: The Arakan Army is no longer classified as a terrorist organization, nor by the current army-led government, or by the government currently elected in exile. However, according to The rest of the World, The Arakan Army is not yet allowed on Facebook. AA is not the only group that found itself unable to communicate through Facebook. There are obviously many active ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) in the country, some of which are joined together as a resistance to the coup government, which has been violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. Many of their Facebook pages were also restricted in 2019, under orders from the democratically elected government, which has since been overthrown. According to The rest of the World, the ban on EAOs was controversial before the coup as well: some argue that it prevented the spread of information about human rights violations, such as genocide against Rohingya Muslims performed by Tatmadaw. Now, the EAO and journalists in the country argue that Facebook bans prevent them from showing what is going on in the fight against the current military government. Told the director of a human rights organization The rest of the World that prohibitions are like trying to close people’s eyes and ears. Facebook as well banned sites related to Tatmadaw after the coup, but shows human rights activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi The rest of the World that the company has not yet managed to react to the political changes that have taken place in Myanmar since then, and called on the company to set up a formal supervisory board for the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos