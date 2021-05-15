Leaders in support of Djiboutis Guelleh as he takes the oath of office

By Aggrey Mutambo

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Djibouti on Saturday to witness the inauguration of President Ismael Omar Guelleh, who will begin his fifth term.

The event, which is being held in the country’s capital, started at 9.30am local time.

Other leaders in attendance include Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Somali Prime Minister Hussein Roble, Guinea President Alpha Conde and representatives of Sudan’s caretaker government.

All Western powers, China, India and Gulf countries are also expected to send their representatives, as they congratulated him on the victory again in April.

President Guelleh will begin his fifth term in office after collecting the highest percentage of votes since coming to power in 1999.

Voting in April continued despite the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, with more than 215,000 registered voters casting ballots.

proclamation

And at 73, Guelleh will be among the oldest leaders in the region, leading a country of about one million people in the Horn of Africa. This may be his last term, as the 2010 Constitution limited the age of Presidential contenders to 75 or lower. Guelleh, for now, is seen as a stabilizer in a region where neighbors are battling one security crisis or another.

President Guelleh provides IGAD with the leadership needed to strengthen peace and security and deepen regional integration, Nuur Mohamud Sheekh, Regional Bloc Spokesman, Djibouti-based Intergovernmental Authority for Developers (IGAD).

His victory is undoubtedly a testament to the extraordinary achievements of his leadership, especially in the areas of infrastructure development, peace consolidation in his country and in the region.

Djibouti is a contributing force, the African Union Mission to Somalia, and hosts a number of military bases for the US, China, Japan and NATO, signaling its importance to global security. Russia was thinking of creating one more.

For this contribution, Djiboutis partners are willing to look the other way when voting falls on certain principles of democracy, as long as Djiboutis stability is guaranteed.

The international community likes it when Djibouti is stable and peaceful. This allows them to focus their attention on uncertainties in the Indian Ocean and Red Sea, said Dr Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad, a Kenyan researcher in the Horn of Africa at Southern League Consultants in Nairobi.

It is a very convenient place.

However, even in IGAD itself, there are silent quarrels. For example, Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo is overcoming the event after the recent accusations that Somalia raised against Djibouti. In April, when Djibouti chaired the African Union Peace and Security Council, Somalia protested a delegation sent by the Council, completely rejecting Farmaajo’s two-year extension. Somalia had filed the same charge of interference against Kenya when it chaired the Council in March. But the beef between Somalia and Djibouti began in January after Guellehs special envoys, led by Igad, found no evidence in allegations that Kenya was interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs. At the time, Somalia threatened to leave IGAD. No Muse Bihi, the leader of Somaliland, a region that wants to secede from Somalia, however was pursuing office in Djibouti.

Guelleh himself has not been on good terms with neighboring Eritrea with which there are still unresolved border claims and allegations that Asmara secretly buried Djiboutian soldiers arrested by Eritrea. Eritrean leader Isaiah Afwerki, who has never held an election, still boycotts IGAD events, accusing the bloc of being prejudiced against him.

With the smallest population in the Horns, Djibouti has remained largely stable even with its troubled neighbors Somalia, Ethiopia and Yemen overseas in the Bab el Mandeb Strait which sees 23 percent of global transport traffic and may have hydrocarbons. That and its location in a busy transport region make it essential, observers said.

Djibouti is now actually a geopolitical anomaly due to the presence and strong military activities by extra-regional powers in that country, said Dr Mustafa Y Ali, President of the Horn International Institute for Strategic Studies, in Nairobi. He was referring to military bases set up by the US, France and Japan, as well as China; all who compete for the ear of Djibouti.

With these major geo-economic interests, human rights issues have not been prioritized. They are sacrificed.

Opposition groups in exile under the guise of the Charter for Transitional Democracy (CTD) had called on the world to help overthrow a dictator and secure the country’s independence.

Omar Ali Hassan, once Commander of the Rapid Intervention Battalion but who turned critical of Guelleh claimed the country was run as the President’s family affair. Opposition groups say Djibouti owes a lot to foreign lenders, despite its investment in ports and the withdrawal of large fees from renting land for military bases.

Under local law, Guelleh will end this term, but he could be banned by a 2010 Constitution which set an age limit of 75 years. However he can change the law.