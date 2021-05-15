Zimbabwean court rules extension of chief justice’s mandate invalid | Mighty 790 KFGO





By MacDonald Dzirutwe HARARE (Reuters) Zimbabwe’s Supreme Court dealt a blow to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday, ruling that his decision to extend the term of Chief Justice Luke Malabas by five years was invalid because it violated the constitution. The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which employs all judges, said the ruling means that Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza becomes acting chief justice pending the outcome of an appeal. The result is a setback for Mnangagwa whose ruling party also amended the constitution to allow it to appoint senior judges without going through a public vetting process. The opposition has accused Mnangagwa of trying to influence the judiciary, accusations the president denies. The lawyers had challenged a constitutional change that raised the retirement age of Constitutional and Supreme Court judges to 75 out of 70, which allowed Mnangagwa to extend Malaba’s term by another five years. The three Supreme Court justices ruled that Malaba, who turned 70 on Saturday, had ceased to be chief justice due to his age. In view of the decision we have taken, Mr. Malaba ceased to be a judge and chief justice on May 15, the judges said in a decision. The court said the constitutional amendment should have gone to a referendum before it became a valid law. He also said that under the Zimbabwean constitution, incumbent judges could not benefit from an extension of their term. It’s a trial that defends the constitution, said Tendai Biti, an opposition leader and lawyer who argued the case in court. The JSC said that, as well as the Minister of Justice Ziyambi Ziyambi, will appeal the decision of the courts. Mnangagwa spokesman George Charamba said in a Twitter post: Enjoy how long it lasts! We are warriors, believe us! Some legal experts say an appeal could lead to a conflict as High Court judges were also mentioned in the court challenge. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by David Clarke and Mike Harrison)

