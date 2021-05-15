Met Office when the rain will stop in Devon and Cornwall as the May Misery continues

The Met office has revealed they were set for another wet week in Devon and Cornwall.

Parts of Devon and Cornwall have experienced a washed-up weekend, with some parts experiencing a wet day today with rain expected tomorrow.

However, those hoping that the weather for the next step of things to be reopened as part of the coronavirus blockade will remain disappointed as the Met Office confirmed that the same thing is on the way.

A forecaster has revealed that Wednesday is likely to be the driest day, although even then it is expected to rain, with worse expectations towards Thursday and Friday.

They also said that we have already experienced more rainfall in the middle of this month as we usually have the entirety of May – with Devon and Cornwall experiencing 126% of rainfall in a typical May.

It has also been colder this month due to some northerly winds hitting the UK, with temperatures 2.6C below the average for this period of the year.

A forecaster for the Met Office said: Next week will not be a full wash for Devon and Cornwall, however, it will be a continuation of the models we have seen throughout this month. Parts of the South-West have seen a lot of rain in the last two days and moving forward will be even more rainy with perhaps longer rainfall periods, but not stronger or more stable than we have seen.

Most days over the next week are set to see showers across Devon and Cornwall with the driest day ever being Wednesday – however, there may still be showers, but compared to the rest of the week it is less likely . However, the overall pattern will be sunny forecasts during the day.

The forecaster also found out what causes the current pattern of undecided weather, with temperatures below average and rainfall above average. They continued: The cause of the current weather pattern is that at the moment the air is coming towards the UK through a north-westerly or westerly direction which brings with it many shower features. This is why the current weather pattern is so changeable.

However, looking from Thursday and Friday, there is a potential to reach a deep low pressure zone, which will bring quite wet and windy weather towards the end of next week.

They added: While showers are standard for this time of year, we have had plenty of low pressure areas that are deeper than normal leading to more volatile and colder weather, with temperatures on the low side for this time of year. of the year. Until yesterday (Friday), temperatures are well below average for this time of year in the South-West with temperatures 2.6C below average.

In addition, there was 126% of the average rainfall in May of this month which means it is extremely colder and wetter than average and this in itself is unusual as the two usually do not go hand in hand. When both traits go together this time of year, it is usually cold and dry or wet and mild compared to cold and wet.

The latest update from the Met Office comes after it was revealed that this month could be a record month for rainfall in the UK. The current record was set in 1967 when 131.7 mm of rain fell across the UK.

By Friday, however, there was already 91% of the expected full-month rainfall with 63.5 mm already falling.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates told PA it would be a particularly wet month, even if the records were not broken.

He added: If you were to extrapolate what we had so far and say the second half of the month was similar to the first, then you would probably be challenging a wet record May.

Based on what a sufficient amount of rain is likely to be quite possible over the next two weeks, it will probably be up there.

Mr Keates added that there was hope that June would bring better weather than May, adding: “There are hints that, however, as we move towards the turn of the month in June of a trend perhaps a little dry. So some preliminary flashes of light at the end of the tunnel.