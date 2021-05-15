Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

Canada’s chief public health official said Saturday that the recently announced “best of summer” target for easing pandemic restrictions within reach while the percentage of Canadians receiving their first vaccine is rising.

Dr. Theresa Tam revealed on Friday a new framework for vaccinated Canadians, saying the provinces should start removing public health restrictions only once 75 per cent of all adults have had at least one dose and 20 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

After reaching that 75 percent milestone, she said, Canadians can safely enjoy camping, hiking, picnics, small backyard BBQs and drinks in a patio.

The threshold is “within sight,” Tam said Saturday, noting that more than 50 percent of Canadian adults have now been administered their vaccine dose.

The threshold is "within sight," Tam said Saturday, noting that more than 50 percent of Canadian adults have now been administered their vaccine dose.

“With huge increases in vaccine supply, growing vaccination programs, and Canadians rolling up their sleeves and encouraging others, we are making great strides and can look forward to an outdoor summer enjoying the many activities that have taken place.” missing, “Tam said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Canada’s vaccination campaign will get a big boost next week when Pfizer delivers more shots than originally planned.

A total of 4.5 million 3.4 million mRNA images from Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.1 million from Moderna are now set to arrive before the long Victoria Day weekend.

“We are continuing negotiations with our suppliers to expedite deliveries so that provinces and territories can receive vaccines in the arms of Canadians as soon as possible,” Anand said.

As of 2pm EET Saturday, Canada had reported 1,322,280 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 72,785 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 24,904.

Manitoba recorded 430 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Saturday, while more than two dozen schools in the province’s two southern school sectors said they would go to distance learning starting Tuesday.

The shift includes all schools in the Winkler Kindergarten School Division and the Red River Valley School Division.

Students there will join them in Winnipeg and Brandon to learn from home by May 30, the province said in a press release.

Wednesday marks the first day of another round of distance learning for kindergarten for 12th graders in Winnipeg and Brandon. Classes are closed to most students due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in this third wave of the pandemic. 2:02

Ontario recorded 2,584 new cases as well as 24 deaths on Saturday whileQuebec confirmed 760 new cases and eight deaths.

In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick added five cases, New Scotland reported 86 andPrince Edward Island said it will extend a pause at the border entrances for another two weeks, until June 1st.

IN Newfoundland and Labrador, which saw five new cases on Saturday, the new testing rules came into force for all travelers in the province aged five and over to be tested in accordance with self-isolation requirements.

In the north, Nunavut identified five new infections, four of which were related to an outbreak in Iqaluit, and Northwestern territories school in downtown Yellowknifeoutbreakis delaying reopening to personal tutoring for two days due to unresolved COVID-19 tests.

As of Saturday, more than 162 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracking tool from Johns Hopkins University. The global number of reported deaths was more than 3.3 million.

IN Europe, people all over Poland are removing masks and making toasts as restaurants, bars and pubs reopen for the first time in seven months.

IN Asia, Taiwan has raised its COVID-19 alert level for the capital Taipei and the surrounding area of ​​New Taipei City after 180 cases spread locally the worst outbreak since the pandemic began.

IN Americas, Yale University among more than 350 post-secondary institutions across the United States that has imposed vaccination requirements on students now requires staff and faculty to be fully inoculated before the fall deadline.

IN Africa, Zimbabwe has increased rapid testing and is now conducting more than 4,000 a day, according to the World Health Organization.

