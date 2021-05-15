Old journalist Sunil Jain dies due to complications after Covid





The managing editor of the financial newspaper Financial Express’ Sunil Jain died in New Delhi on Saturday due to complications after Covid-19, said his sister Sandhya Jain. He tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). “We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening for Covid + his complications. The doctors, the staff at AIIMS fought heroically, but the demon was very powerful. Let Tirthankaras lead his next journey; deep gratitude to all who they stood by us in these darkest days, “she wrote on Twitter. We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening from his Covid + complications. The doctors + staff at AIIMS fought heroically, but the demon was very powerful. May Tirthankaras direct his journey further; deep gratitude to all who stood by us in these darkest days @drharshvardhan @ rajivtuli69 – Sandhya Jain (@vijayvaani) May 15, 2021 Giving comfort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “You left us very soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your sincerity, as well as insightful views on various issues. You leave behind a range “Inspirational work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad death. Consolations to family and friends. Om Shanti.” You left us very soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your candid as well as insightful views on various issues. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad destruction. Consolations to family and friends. About Shanti. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021 Anant Goenka, CEO of Indian Express Group, which owns Financial Express, described Jain as a friend who was of unquestionable integrity and inspired by his professional commitment. “The privileged one who has known him will appreciate his passion, balance and wisdom. Your Express family will miss you,” he wrote on Twitter. Sunil Jain, Managing Editor of Financial Express lost his battle against Covid today. He was a friend, with unquestionable integrity and inspired us with his professional commitment. Privileged people who have known him will appreciate his passion, balance, and wisdom. Your Express family will miss you – Anant Goenka (@anantgoenka) May 15, 2021 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed shock over his death. Died by Sunil Jain, Managing Editor @FinancialXpress it is a great loss. Extremely benefited from various interactions with him. Sharp and fast, he was full of ideas. His criticisms were stinging, as were his constructive suggestions. Personally, he will miss his advice. – Nirmala Sitharaman (nsitharaman) May 15, 2021 A regular Twitter user, Jain had posted about his poor health on May 3 and then expressed his thanks in his last tweet on the same day after he was admitted to AIIMS. “Thank you all for all the help. I do not even know who to thank everyone. I am now in the AIIMS emergency. So I am safe hands,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views, and substantive commentary on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More consistency in our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos