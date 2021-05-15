Vancouver police mistakenly arrested the first Justice of the Black Supreme Court in BC on the sea wall

Connect with us

VANCUUVER (NEWS 1130) – The first black judge named the UN High Court says he was “humiliated” when Vancouver Police mistakenly arrested him on Friday while he was on his daily walk along the sea wall.

Around 9:45 a.m. Selwyn Romilly says two police cars got up towards him and an officer said they were looking for a man who was causing a disturbance and matched a description similar to his.

“Without much further fuss, he put me in handcuffs.”

Romilly, who is 81, says police were looking for someone between 40 and 50 years old.

He says that when the officers realized they had the wrong husband, they apologized and removed the cufflinks, but he still says that “it was not enough not to embarrass me”.

“I’m not sure if the race played a part in this or not. “But the way I was treated, of course, was different from the way an average white person would be treated,” says Romilly.

In a statement from the VPD, spokesman Steve Addison explains that some people called 9-1-1 because a man was attacking foreigners near the sea wall in the English Gulf.

“It was reported that the suspect would appear to be walking normally, but then suddenly start kicking, punching and spitting at people,” Addison says.

He says officers patrolling the area then “observed a man resembling the suspect’s description”.

Addison confirms that police briefly stopped a man from investigating until he identified himself as a retired judge “when it became clear that he was not the suspect and had done nothing wrong”.

“Given the violent nature of the incident, the man was handcuffed,” Addison explained.

Romilly says this incident shows how much the “Black Lives” movement, no doubt, went over his head.

“Recently, there are all these things in the United States that should have alerted the police that they need to be careful when dealing with visible minorities, especially blacks. And in my case, they didn’t even ask me my name, they asked me something like that. They just put me in handcuffs, which I thought were extremely punishable. ”

Romilly says the Vancouver mayor and VPD later apologized. NEWS 1130 addressed VPD Chief Adam Palmer for comment.

Former Attorney General Wally Opal says what is particularly disappointing for him was that the VPD has only given what he calls a “soft-spoken” apology.

“It simply came to our notice then. “But why couldn’t that spokesman… just apologize was so difficult,” he says. “I just saw it very frustrating … the apologies go a long way.

“We have an act of forgiveness in this province. And I would suggest that maybe the police should read

Opal adds, while he can tolerate a mistake, he does not understand how the police can make that mistake. However, since he made a mistake, he says that “it would not hurt to apologize. And that’s the only thing that worries me.”

Romilly adds that he will not file a complaint against police, saying the issue has already received enough attention, but he thinks officers should be better off.

Romilly says racial profiling is hard to define, he says he hopes officers will learn from this experience.

“With training methods … they need to make sure they learn how to treat minorities … I’m sure it should be part of their training program. But whatever the training program, as it is now, it’s definitely not enough. “

The VPD said later in the day that officers were able to arrest a suspect “finding and arresting the exact suspect in the same area”.

That man was sent to prison.



