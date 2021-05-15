Koronavirus | Broadening the gap between doses Covishield: scientific VK Paul

It was taken by consensus by a group of experts. Dr. Paul says.



The decision to delay the second dose of Covishield vaccine for up to 16 weeks was not due to a lack of vaccines but was based on scientific evidence from the UK, said VK Paul, Chairman, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, on Saturday. It was taken by consensus by a group of experts, he said.

Dr. Paul said she was sad that there were confessions that the decision had been taken grimly and because of shortcomings.

The standard vaccine administration protocol is 4-6 weeks. When the UK decided to delay the second dose, there was little scientific evidence to justify it at the time. Therefore our recommendation was the first 4-6 weeks and based on the latest evidence, it increased to 6-8 weeks. However, evidence from there has shown that their decision to delay the second dose for up to three months has seen 65% -85% protection against serious illness. Also, there was a certain interruption in the transmission of the disease. So this is the evidence reviewed by the committee to extend the dosing interval, he said during a press conference.

Dr. NK Arora, who heads the group of experts in charge of recommending the right interval between doses, sent Dr. Paul. Postponing a second dose for a month or two was not a solution to address the shortage if overall supply did not improve, he told Hindu in a telephone conversation. He said he expected a significant increase in supply only until August.

However we have recommended a vaccine saving strategy and it is likely to be announced by the government next week, he stated.

While Dr. Arora did not explain what such a strategy was, he said it would apply to the entire supply in the future and was created to make the whole vaccine supply process more efficient. By August, the expectation was that there would be 27 crore doses available per month with increased supply of Covax, Covishield and Sputnik V. By December, I am convinced that even enough to give our neighboring countries.

WHO panel recommendation

In February, a panel of World Health Organization experts recommended an 8-12 week interval between two doses of AstraZeneca. Clinical trials had shown that vaccines 4-6 weeks away had about 54% efficacy compared to 79% if the gap was 12 weeks.

India currently averages between 2-2.5 million doses per day with over 65% of them given over 45. Although open to all and with an opportunity to access paid doses, it is a challenge for adults under 44 for find a designated location to view the shot

Dr. Arora said the vaccine should ideally not have been made available to those under 45 as the risks of the disease even after the second wave continued to be much higher for those older than in the first wave.

On Saturday, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said discussions were ongoing between the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center, Hester Biosciences and OmniBRx and Bharat Biotech to enhance Covaxin technology and produce a minimum of 20 million doses per month.

Bharat Biotech was funded 65 crore by DBT to expand its production to 10 crore doses per month until September. Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, was awarded 65 crore as a grant from the Government of India to make 2 crore doses per month; Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Hyderabad a facility under the National Dairy Development Board, is providing 60 crore; and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Limited (BIBCOL), Bulandshahr, a CPSE under DBT, is being supported with a 30 crore grant to prepare their structure to provide 10-15 million doses per month.

While recommending increasing the Covishield dosing interval to 12-16 weeks, the panel suggested no change in the Covaxin dosing interval. The Panel also recommended that those infected with COVID-19 should be administered with a vaccine after six months and people who had received plasma during treatment should be vaccinated after at least 12 weeks.