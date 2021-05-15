Vaccination sites to relocate to schools, colleges in Karnataka





To reduce the risk of people contracting COVID-19 during vaccination, the state administration plans to relocate vaccination sites from primary health care centers (PSCs) and government hospitals to schools and colleges. This way, those who will make their first or second stroke will not be exposed to patients visiting hospitals for treatment or testing. CN Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education Ashwath Narayan, who is chairman of the COVID-19 task force, announced the decision at a news conference on Saturday. People infected with COVID-19 will visit hospitals and KPS. We do not want people coming to be vaccinated to become infected, so we will stop vaccinating at health facilities, he said. Sources at the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) said vaccination sites will also be relocated to locations such as community halls and large office complexes. All that is needed is an ambulance, a staff nurse, three rooms and emergency medicines, a committee member said. At the meeting it was also decided that the crematorium workers should be treated as front line workers and provide security. It was decided that 10 be provided daily for the disposal of waste generated by each COVID-19 patient. The COVID-19 task force has also decided to stop the practice of home isolation in rural areas and urban slums to limit the spread of COVID-19 among family members. Instead, those who are positive should go to a COVID Care Center even if they have no symptoms. According to a committee member, this move will prevent the patient’s family members from receiving COVID-19. There are certain prerequisites for being isolated in a home, which includes a separate well-ventilated room, a separate toilet and a caregiver who can take care of the patient. Since all of this is not feasible in rural areas and urban slums, we have decided to stop allowing isolation in the home, said a TAC member. Meanwhile, to respond to the demand, there is a need to increase the number of oxygenated beds in all health institutions. In community health centers, 30 oxygenated beds should be assigned. In taluk hospitals, there is a need to have 100 oxygenated beds and district hospitals should have 100 ICU beds, said the Deputy Prime Minister. Covaxin stopped The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee has decided to temporarily suspend the administration of the first dose of Covaxin until stocks are met. It will only be given to those who have taken the first dose and are due for their second stroke. The government has decided to divide the global tender of 2 crore to buy vaccines in four tenders with 50 lakh each. Vaccination for those between the ages of 18 and 44 will resume after the State government develops its own portal, similar to the Centers CoWin portal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos