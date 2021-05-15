Chidambaram Slams Center, Questions Why Covishield Vaccine Dose Growth Grows

New Delhi: Questioning the decision to increase the gap between the first and second doses of the Covishield vaccine at 12-16 weeks, former union minister and Congress veteran P. Chidambaram on Saturday cited the example of the UK where the interval between doses is decreased from 12 weeks to 8 weeks and the alleged government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is setting a trap in which it will pass the blame on to scientists and medical experts.

“When the government has widened the gap between the first and second doses of the Covishield vaccine at 12-16 weeks, the UK is announcing that they will return to the 8-week gap, at least for people over the age of 50. I am not “competent to think second scientists and medical experts, but my humble call to them is that please do not play the game of government,” ANI quoted Chidambaram as saying.

“The government is setting a trap in which scientists and medical experts will fall and the government will pass the blame on to them. “Please set your mind and speak the truth regardless of what the government has to say or what the government says independently,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram launched a fierce attack on the government over the issuance of 1.23 lakh death certificates between March 1 and May 10 in Gujarat this year and claimed that the distribution of government in the Center is suppressing current numbers of new infections and Covid – deaths related to cooperation with several state governments.

“On May 14, Divya Bhaskar, a Gujarati-language newspaper, published a news story that sent shockwaves across Gujarat and the country,” Chidambaram told a news conference, adding that the essence of the story was “from March 1 to May.” 10 of this year, Gujarat issued about 1,23,000 death certificates compared to about 58,000 death certificates issued during the same period last year.

The Congress leader said the “increase was an alarming number of about 65,000 death certificates.”

“This increase cannot be explained as a natural annual increase in the number of deaths. “It can only be attributed to a pandemic or some other natural disaster,” he added.

Claiming that Congress had independently verified the two reference numbers for the 71-day period, Chidambaram said: “We have collected numbers from 33 districts (including cities), the sum of the number of death certificates nearly the numbers published by Divya Bhaskar – 1,23,873 in 2021 versus 58,068 in 2020. ”

“During the period March 1, 2021 to May 10, 2021, the Gujarat government has officially acknowledged only 4,218 Covid-related deaths,” he added.

Chidambaram demanded an explanation from the government regarding “the difference between the increase in the number of death certificates (65,805) and the official deaths associated with Covid (4,218)”.

“It cannot be explained as an annual natural increase or due to other reasons. “We have a strong suspicion that most of the increased number of deaths is due to Covid and the state government is suppressing the true number of 18 Covid-related deaths,” he said.

Escalating his stack in the Center, Chidambaram said his party’s suspicions were confirmed by the fact that hundreds of unidentified bodies were found swimming in the Ganga River and nearly 2,000 unidentified bodies were found buried in the sands along the Ganga River.

“If our suspicions are true, it is a grave wrongdoing in addition to being a national disgrace and a national tragedy,” IANS quoted Chidambaram as saying.

“We demand an answer and an explanation,” he added as he fell into the corner of the BJP-led Gujarat Center and Government.

The former union finance minister further said that the National Commission on Human Rights (NHRC) should collect real numbers from each state in connection with the death certificate issued in 2020 and this year.