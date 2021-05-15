Arvind Kejriwal Launches COVID Related Data Center in real time





Real-time data will be made available to officers through an app, said Arvind Kejriwal. (File) New Delhi: Delhi government preparations will not slow down as there is a possibility of a third coronavirus wave, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, launching an integrated command and control center (ICCC) to capture pandemic management data in real time. The COVID care centers that closed after the fall in the first wave will be reopened and further strengthened, said Mr. Kejriwal reporters. The new center will assist in decision-making by providing real-time data such as vaccination details, oxygen availability, beds, medication and other requirements at both private and government hospitals, he said. “Decisions made by the government in the thin air are never successful. However, if they are based on data, the decisions will be effective and more meaningful,” Mr Kayriwal said. Real-time data will be made available to officers through an app, and the government will also consider the extent to which access can be provided to the public, he said. Asked about preparations for the projected third wave of COVID, Mr Kejriwal said although the second wave was showing signs of decline, the Delhi government efforts have not slowed down. “The government has set up 1,000 ICU beds, and more oxygen beds should follow. The COVID care centers that closed after the first wave will also reopen and strengthen,” he said. Mr Kayriwal said the experience of countries like the US and the UK has shown that mass vaccination can control the coronavirus. The center and the states are trying their best and, hopefully, with the availability of more vaccines, the vaccination machine will gain momentum in the country, he declared. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

