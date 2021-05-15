Three Australians test negative days after being banned from flying from India due to positive COVID tests

A lab used to pre-screen passengers for a Qantas repatriation flight from India suspended its accreditation by the country’s laboratory board in April, ABC may reveal.

And at least three of the Australians were blocked from returning home during Saturday’s flight from New Delhi to Darwin because they tested positive for COVID-19, which has since tested negative for the virus.

The two findings raise serious questions about the medical screening process set by Qantas and the federal government to resume travel between India and Australia.

CRL Diagnostics was used to perform COVID tests on 150 “sensitive” Australians who had stayed in a hotel as part of pre-flight quarantine measures.

Testing found 46 positive cases, meaning they and 24 other close contacts were barred from boarding the flight, which landed in Darwin on Saturday with only 80 people on board.

But the CRL is no longer accredited by the National Accreditation Board of India for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) after it was suspended in April, according to the NABL website.

NABL chief executive NVenkateswaran said the suspension was for “non-compliance with NABL accreditation norms”.

“The suspension is temporary invalidity of the accreditation and can be revoked,” he told ABC.

“Due to confidentiality, we will not be able to say more that the laboratory was found to be not in line with accreditation norms and was thus suspended.”

The managing director of CRL Diagnostics, Ravi Tomartold, ABC, the suspension was for misusing the NABL logo. He said it was a “mistake” that had been rectified and the company had appealed against the suspension.

Malini Aisola from the All India Drug Action Network said there was a lack of strong regulation of laboratories in India, and NABL was a “voluntary” accreditation to ensure “quality” control.

“This is a moment when people actually depend on test results,” she said.

“We are in the middle of a massive increase and these [passenger] the results are not reliable. That fact must be taken into account. “

The company is, however, still registered with the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), a national medical research body, to conduct COVID tests.

Pathologist Anan Jaiswal told ABC that ICMR was a research institution and had “nothing to do with diagnosis”.

ABC surveyed 23 of the 46 future passengers who registered a positive CRL test and were subsequently forced to stay in New Delhi.

But as of Saturday, no one had yet shown any symptoms of COVID-19, and many told ABC they were confused when they got the result.

Nineteen of them recorded a test with what experts consider a “low viral load”, while the other four have not yet been given their detailed results.

“I’m not really sure what to believe anymore”

New South Wales University epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws said the very close range of results combined with the fact that few, if any, passengers appeared to be showing any symptoms raised a red flag.

“The range of [testing results]are so similar, I would like another test to make sure this was not a lab error or a test error, and to ensure that, in fact, they are indeed infectious, “she told ABC.

Questions have been raised as to how future passengers may have caught the virus during isolation. ( ADF

Many passengers have also taken their tests on the eve of the crash from the flight.

A passenger Jatin Wig said he was told on Friday that he and his family would be barred from going home because his wife and toddler tested positive for COVID-19 at the hotel.

But the family immediately went and did a second test for his wife because neither she nor their child had felt well at all.

Jatin Wig with his wife and son earlier this year. ( Supplied

On Saturday they got the result, and it came back negative.

“This is crazy. I’m not really sure what to believe anymore,” he told ABC.

“Obviously, there is something wrong with the initial tests, so many of them showed positive [results]and all of them [are] asymptomatic “.

He said it was “relieved” his wife was not ill but deeply irritated that he might have been prevented from returning to Australia for no good reason.

Another prospective passenger, Priyanka, said she was skeptical when she told her elderly father who also had to fly to Darwin had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We had our doubts in our minds. So instead of going home, he immediately went to the testing center, the same provider who had done the testing. [for the flight]and he tested himself, “she said.

A passenger who arrived in Darwin filmed the trip.

“We only now have the result that he is negative.”

She said confusion and insecurity had hurt the whole family.

“I can not tell you the emotions we went through,” she said.

“My mom is 70 plus and has not eaten all day thinking my dad came out positive.”

Passengers also complained to ABC that the results showed extremely inaccurate testing times, as well as individual cases where the wrong age or sex was marked.

ABC lodged complaints about the test with Mr. Tomar and he responded by saying another company was responsible for working with the data.

The epidemiologist questions the pre-flight testing process

Passengers returning from India on repatriation flights on the eve of the government short stop for Indian travel must undergo and return a negative result in two tests before boarding an airplane PCR test two days in advance and on after a rapid antigen test.

This process was agreed by the federal government and Qantas in order to protect both airline personnel and reduce the risk of overcrowding the Australian quarantine system with new COVID-19 cases.

Under the test regime, those who recorded any kind of positive result under the PCR test were immediately hit by the flight and were not required to do even the rapid antigen test.

Australia shipped COVID-19 supplies from Sydney to India last week. ( Supplied: DFAT

Professor McLaws said it would have been much better if passengers who recorded a very low viral load were allowed to do the antigen test, check for any false results and make sure the person was not carrying only small amounts of the disease. in their system from an old infection.

“The milestones to have a positive test result while in India are so high. This means that they can not come home these low levels need to be verified with a second test,” she said.

“And in particular, a test that is another type of test, a rapid antigen test, which takes very low viral load levels that would indicate if someone really had an infection.”

Pathology Technology Australia chief executive Dean Whitingalso said the number of positive scores in the passenger group was “much higher” than in the wider Indian population.

He also said it was surprising that so many people got a positive result, as they had been largely self-isolated before the flight to make sure they would not get sick.

Sunny Joura said he had not left his home in the weeks before the positive test and departure from the flight.

“Given that I imagine most of these people are highly motivated to fly they would have taken great precautions in the first place, isolating themselves,” he told ABC.

“So that would raise the alarm bells immediately. Why has such a large percentage in a small group of people been positive?”

He said that while PCR testing was “extremely reliable” when done in a good quality laboratory, there was always a risk of contamination.

“You can find circumstances when the tests are not used properly, where you have contamination from one sample to another, or where the environment for testing samples is not standard,” he said.

“You can imagine the contamination from one sample to another. This would give you a low viral load score you are talking about.”

In a statement, a Qanta spokesman said it was using an “accredited diagnostic agency” for repatriation testing, but the airline is now “investigating whether the diagnostic agency uses another local laboratory for pre-departure tests”.

“If there are concerns, we will work together with DFAT to ensure the process works properly,” they said.

“The reason we went to India was to bring home as many Australians as possible. Together with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) all established protocols were established to minimize the risk of importing the virus and to maximize the safety of everyone on board. “

ABC has contacted DFAT for comment but has not yet received a response.