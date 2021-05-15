Can not ignore the situation Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Fadnavis write to Sonia Gandhi





Opposition leader in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, asking for her attention to the state, which is led by a three-party coalition, including her own. Fadnavis said the pandemic situation in Maharashtra is the worst and that her party should not settle for politics or create a negative atmosphere and instead should play the role of a constructive Opposition in the Center, as his Party is doing Bharatiya Janata (BJP) in State. The four-page letter from Fadnavis follows Gandhis’ suggestions to Prime Minister (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi on handling the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. Fadnavis said that although questions have been raised about the central governments dealing with the blast, the situation in Maharashtra cannot be ignored either. While on May 13 (Thursday), of the total cases in the country, 22% came from Maharashtra. The state still contributes to almost 31% of the victims in the country. If we talk about active cases in the country, 14% are from Maharashtra you would accept that if the situation in Maharashtra improves faster, then the load on the machinery of nations would be reduced, wrote Fadnavis. The former prime minister further said that although Maharashtra is not run by BJP, the Center has stayed with the state and provided maximum assistance in terms of assistance and other equipment. Fadnavis also claimed that the Maharashtra government Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has reduced testing in Mumbai, even though rapid antigen tests form a significant part of the total tests performed. Deaths due to Covid-19 are hidden. While other districts in the state account for 0.8% of deaths due to the other category of causes, Mumbai has 40% of deaths … In 2020, 9,603 deaths were hidden, Fadnavis claimed. He added, the MVA government has left to God the fate of backward regions like Marathwada, Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra. No help is being given here. In rural areas, neither beds nor treatment are available in hospitals. People have to fight for Remdesivir and oxygen. Responding to the allegations, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole in a statement said the letter is an attempt to divert attention from the Center’s failure. Patole added that Fadnavis had to show the courage to write a letter to Modi, who has turned the country into a burning ground. Regarding Fadnaviss’s claims on Mumbai, Patole said the Center and Niti Aayog have praised the Mumbai model. He asked if Center and Niti Aayog are lying. State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said, This party [BJP] can not think beyond opportunism and political power, and is completely oblivious to the condition of the people. The party of distributors, including the Prime Minister and HM (Interior Minister) are blaming every other person for the crisis that their government failed to take, he added, referring to the campaign for the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

