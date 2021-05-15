The gun attack sends 2 to the hospital with serious injuries: Regina police





Canadian Press Federal officials present the roadmap for life after vaccination as third-wave ebbs Federal health authorities presented their vision of what life might look like as most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19, just as regional officials warned that some people could come out in front of themselves through ill-advised rallies. Canada’s top public health official raised hopes Friday that summer fun and fall break holidays could be ahead as she unveiled a plan on how the vaccination campaign could lift the country out of the COVID-19 blockade. Dr. Theresa Tam said Canada may have “crossed the peak” of the third wave, as the average daily charges of COVID-19 cases dropped to less than 7,000 for the first time since April. There has also been a decline in serious illnesses, with an average of less than 4,000 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital each day, she said. Tam promoted “big strides” in the fact that about 50 percent of adults have at least one dose of vaccine, suggesting that keeping this pace can pay off in the form of “an outdoor summer that takes us back to many of the activities that we are missing “. This may include small outdoor gatherings with family and friends in warm weather, such as picnics in the park, outdoor sports and dinner in the yard, Tam said. For this to happen, at least 75 percent of adults must take at least one stroke, including the 20 percent who have both doses, according to federal modeling. Tam said the first goal of immunization is “within sight”. The next step will be the full vaccination of at least 75 percent of qualified adults to allow more indoor activities this fall, including personal college tuition, office returns and multi-family celebrations, she said. “To achieve a better summer and fall, we must continue to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our communities, ease the pressure on the health system, and help end this pandemic,” Tam said. . Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Canada can expect to receive 4.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna before the Victoria Day weekend. Anand said Pfizer has moved its schedule to deliver two million doses early next week and another 1.4 million are expected to arrive on Thursday and Friday. Moderna is also set to ship 1.1 million doses next week, she said. As the spread of vaccines accelerates, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the national timeline for easing restrictions is “realistic”, but these targets need to be adapted to local epidemiological conditions. “It gives Canadians a vision of what it looks like as we move forward together on this vaccination path,” Hajdu said. “It helps provide this guidance for Canadians as they undergo their own community travel with vaccinations.” The optimistic tone at the federal level was at odds with grim forecasts from Manitoba, where a senior health official predicted on Friday that COVID-19 numbers would worsen for at least another week before falling. Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief of public health, said the current rise in cases and hospitalization levels had been exacerbated by many people gathering and interacting with others, despite public health orders being strengthened three times a month. last. The province reported 491 new infections on Friday after setting a daily record Thursday with 560 cases. Manitoba was slightly behind Alberta, which continued to have the highest infection rate in the country. Alberta reported 1,433 new cases and five additional deaths. Meanwhile, health officials in Nunavut rebuked the scandals in Iqalu on Friday, warning that unauthorized rallies could dampen the city’s hopes for the summer. Nunavut Chief of Public Health, Dr. Michael Patterson, said a recent meeting between many families resulted in infections in children. Public health measures currently restrict all internal and external gatherings. Twelve more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iqaluit, bringing the city’s active total to 78. “We have a very short summer and it seems to be getting shorter by day,” said Nunavut Health Minister Lorne Kusugak. Ontario reported 2,362 new infections on Friday, continuing a downward trend since April of the daily number of cases to 4,000. There were 26 other deaths from the virus, according to the province. Officials said 1,582 patients with COVID-19 were in the hospital, including 777 people in intensive care. Quebec kept the number of cases below 1,000 on Friday, reporting 838 diagnoses and eight other deaths. The province said there were 530 hospital admissions and 123 intensive care cases. Saskatchewan reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 and two other deaths. The province also confirmed a case of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), or blood clot, in a woman who received the AstraZeneca vaccine in April. The number of British Columbia cases dropped to 494 on Friday, the first time infections fell below 500 since March. There were two other deaths. In the East Coast, Nova Scotia reported 117 new cases and one virus-related death after a court-ordered warrant blocked a pair of anti-mask rallies planned in the Halifax area this weekend. Health officials in New Brunswick said there were five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while Prince Edward Island reported two new infections and Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed six more cases. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 14, 2021. Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press

